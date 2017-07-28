|Stipe / Nokiamob:
|David Gewirtz / ZDNet:
|Bloomberg:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Laura Stevens / Wall Street Journal:
|Amazon.com:
|Yoolim Lee / Bloomberg:
|Tim Peterson / Marketing Land:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Kevin Kelleher / VentureBeat:
|AltspaceVR Inc:
|Jonathan Vanian / Fortune:
|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:15 PM ET, July 28, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
|Kif Leswing / Business Insider: