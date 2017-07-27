Open Links In New Tab
Amazon.com:
Amazon reports Q2 revenue of $38B, up 25% YoY, as net income drops from $857M to $197M YoY; AWS revenue rose 42% YoY to $4.1B; headcount reaches 382K, up 31K  —  Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
Apple confirms it has discontinued iPod nano and iPod shuffle; iPod touch now starts at 32GB for $199, 128GB for $299  —  Apple updated its iPod lineup on Thursday and discontinued the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle.  —  They were the last two iPods that didn't run iOS, the same software on the iPhone.
Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
Meg Whitman says she will not be Uber CEO, is fully committed to HPE and is not going anywhere  —  Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman wants everyone to know that's not going to Uber.  Bloomberg and Recode had reported that she was on the short list for the CEO spot …
Micah Singleton / The Verge:
Google plans to merge Google Play Music with YouTube Red to create a new streaming service, YouTube's head of music Lyor Cohen confirmed  —  One service to cover everything (almost)  —  YouTube's head of music confirmed that the company is planning on merging its Google Play Music service …
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Facebook unveils Messenger 2.1 with built-in natural language processing, payments SDK, and a handover protocol service which is now in open beta  —  Facebook today launched Messenger Platform 2.1 with new features to give developers and brands more ways to reach potential customers …
Nat Levy / GeekWire:
Redfin prices IPO at $15 per share, higher than expected $12-$14, raising $138M, at a valuation of $1.2B  —  Redfin priced its initial public offering at $15 per share on Thursday night, above the anticipated range, signaling strong interest in the tech-powered real estate brokerage in advance …
More: MarketWatch and Redfin
Michael Sheetz / CNBC:
Twitter's Q2 revenue of $574M beats expectations, but monthly active users remain flat at 328M; advertising revenue decreased 8% YoY to $489M; shares fall 12%+  —  - Twitter posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue growth in its second-quarter earnings report.
AltspaceVR Inc:
AltspaceVR, a social platform for virtual reality, to shut down August 3 due to “unforeseen financial difficulties”  —  It is with a tremendously heavy heart that we let you all know that we are closing down AltspaceVR on August 3rd, 7PM PDT.  The company has run …
John Shinal / CNBC:
Report: Google has bought 52 properties in Sunnyvale, California, for $820M to fill in gaps near other campuses  —  - The report comes one month after Google won exclusive rights with the city of San Jose to buy land there.  — Google, which said earlier this week it now has more than 72,000 employees …
Rita El Khoury / Android Police:
LG's mobile division lost $117.2M in Q2, down from a $132M loss in Q2 2016, on $2.39B revenue; LG blames “weaker than expected” G6 sales  —  LG Home Appliance and Air Solutions Company Again Leads All Business Units;  —  Overall Profitability and Revenues Up Despite Challenging Quarter for Mobiles

From Mediagazer

Ryan Lizza / New Yorker:
Scaramucci ranted to me about a leak of dinner with Hannity and Bill Shine, a report about his financial disclosures, Priebus, Bannon, and leakers in general

Joe Pompeo / Vanity Fair:
Sources: NYT chief book reviewer and Pulitzer winner Michiko Kakutani is stepping down after nearly 40 years at the newspaper

Farhad Manjoo / New York Times:
BuzzFeed's Tasty, which makes most of its money from branded sponsor videos, starts selling a $149 app-connected cooktop as it looks to broaden revenue sources

Bloomberg:
Behind the scenes at Samsung, as it posts record profits while being embroiled in a corruption scandal, a year after the exploding Galaxy Note7 debacle
