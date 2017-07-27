Open Links In New Tab
July 27, 2017, 8:05 PM
Amazon.com:
Amazon reports Q2 revenue of $38B, up 25% YoY, as net income drops from $857M to $197M YoY; AWS revenue rose 42% YoY to $4.1B; headcount reaches 382K, up 31K  —  Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
Apple confirms it has discontinued iPod nano and iPod shuffle; iPod touch now starts at 32GB for $199, 128GB for $299  —  Apple updated its iPod lineup on Thursday and discontinued the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle.  —  They were the last two iPods that didn't run iOS, the same software on the iPhone.
Micah Singleton / The Verge:
Google plans to merge Google Play Music with YouTube Red to create a new streaming service, YouTube's head of music Lyor Cohen confirmed  —  One service to cover everything (almost)  —  YouTube's head of music confirmed that the company is planning on merging its Google Play Music service …
Bloomberg:
Jeff Bezos surpassed Bill Gates as world's richest person, with a net worth of ~$90.9B, as Amazon rose in intraday trading; Gates held the top spot since 2013  —  His net worth climbs more than $1 billion in intraday trading  —  Gates has held top spot on Bloomberg wealth index since 2013
Michael Sheetz / CNBC:
Twitter's Q2 revenue of $574M beats expectations, but monthly active users remain flat at 328M; advertising revenue decreased 8% YoY to $489M; shares fall 12%+  —  - Twitter posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue growth in its second-quarter earnings report.
Wall Street Journal:
Samsung posts record net profit of $9.9B in Q2, up 89% YoY, boosted by strong chip and Galaxy S8 sales, revenue rose to $54.8B, up 19.8%  —  Results position the company to top Apple in quarterly profits  —  SEOUL—Samsung Electronics Co. delivered its biggest-ever quarter of profits …
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Facebook unveils Messenger 2.1 with built-in natural language processing, payments SDK, and a handover protocol service which is now in open beta  —  Facebook today launched Messenger Platform 2.1 with new features to give developers and brands more ways to reach potential customers …
Rita El Khoury / Android Police:
LG's mobile division lost $117.2M in Q2, down from a $132M loss in Q2 2016, on $2.39B revenue; LG blames “weaker than expected” G6 sales  —  LG Home Appliance and Air Solutions Company Again Leads All Business Units;  —  Overall Profitability and Revenues Up Despite Challenging Quarter for Mobiles
John Shinal / CNBC:
Report: Google has bought 52 properties in Sunnyvale, California, for $820M to fill in gaps near other campuses  —  - The report comes one month after Google won exclusive rights with the city of San Jose to buy land there.  — Google, which said earlier this week it now has more than 72,000 employees …

U.S. Department of Justice:
US Justice Department charges Russia's Alexander Vinnik on suspicion of laundering $4B+ funds via bitcoin, alleges funds obtained via Mt.Gox hack
