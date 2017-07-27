|Amazon.com:
|Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
|Micah Singleton / The Verge:
|Bloomberg:
|Michael Sheetz / CNBC:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Bloomberg:
|Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
|Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
|Joseph Menn / Reuters:
|Rita El Khoury / Android Police:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Janko Roettgers / Variety:
|John Shinal / CNBC:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:05 PM ET, July 27, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
|Miles Brignall / The Guardian:
|Paul Thurrott / Thurrott.com:
|Matt Egan / CNNMoney:
|Zoey Chong / CNET:
|Lexi Sydow / App Annie:
|Aradhana Aravindan / Reuters:
|Eliot Brown / Wall Street Journal:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Financial Crimes Enforcement Network:
|U.S. Department of Justice:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|Bloomberg:
|Roberto Baldwin / Engadget: