|Wall Street Journal:
|Bloomberg:
|Michael Sheetz / CNBC:
|Micah Singleton / The Verge:
|Bloomberg:
|Bloomberg:
|U.S. Department of Justice:
|CNBC:
|Lexi Sydow / App Annie:
|WhatsApp Blog:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Zoey Chong / CNET:
|Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
|Matt Egan / CNNMoney:
|Financial Crimes Enforcement Network:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:15 PM ET, July 27, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Aradhana Aravindan / Reuters:
|Eliot Brown / Wall Street Journal:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
|New York Times:
|Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Ina Fried / Axios:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|Bloomberg:
|Sarah Buhr / TechCrunch:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|David Lumb / Engadget:
|Roberto Baldwin / Engadget: