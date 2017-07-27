|Wall Street Journal:
|Bloomberg:
|Michael Sheetz / CNBC:
|Micah Singleton / The Verge:
|Bloomberg:
|Bloomberg:
|U.S. Department of Justice:
|CNBC:
|WhatsApp Blog:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|Ina Fried / Axios:
|New York Times:
|Aradhana Aravindan / Reuters:
|Financial Crimes Enforcement Network:
|Lexi Sydow / App Annie:
|Zoey Chong / CNET:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:20 AM ET, July 27, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Eliot Brown / Wall Street Journal:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
|Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Bloomberg:
|Sarah Buhr / TechCrunch:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Bloomberg:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|David Lumb / Engadget:
|Roberto Baldwin / Engadget: