July 27, 2017, 12:05 AM
Facebook Q2: $9.3B revenue, up 45% YoY, mobile made 87% of total; profit up 71% YoY; 1.3B DAUs, up 17% YoY; 2B MAUs, up 17% YoY; 20.7K headcount, up 43% YoY  —  “We had a good second quarter and first half of the year,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO.
WhatsApp Blog:
WhatsApp announces it has 1B users every day, up from 1B users per month in February last year  —  Just last year, we shared that one billion people around the world use WhatsApp every month.  Today, we are excited and proud to share that one billion people around the world use WhatsApp every …
Ina Fried / Axios:
Tech leaders including Tim Cook, Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, and Marc Benioff speak out against Trump's transgender troop ban  —  Salesforce and the CEO of Google are among the first tech leaders to publicly speak out after President Trump's announcement Wednesday …
New York Times:
Foxconn says it plans to invest $10B in Wisconsin plant, creating 3,000 jobs, manufacturing flat-panel displays for TVs and other consumer electronics  —  Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics supplier for Apple and other tech giants, said Wednesday it would open its first major American factory in Wisconsin …
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Sources: Uber could appoint a new CEO within six weeks, says head of HR; shortlist has fewer than six candidates, including HPE's Meg Whitman  —  Uber Technologies Inc. hopes to name a new leader by early September to replace its ousted chief executive officer and steer the ride-hailing business out of a turbulent period.
Barry Schwartz / Search Engine Land:
Google says it has removed Google Instant search results, which showed results as users typed, citing the shift from desktop to mobile searches  —  After launching Google Instant — Google's method of showing search results as you type them — several years ago, Google has removed the feature from search effective today.
Sarah Buhr / TechCrunch:
Apple and Cochlear partner to introduce the Nucleus 7 Sound Processor hearing implant, which works directly with iOS devices rather than via an app  —  Apple has teamed up with Australian-based Cochlearto bring iPhone users the first made for iPhone Cochlear implant.
Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
Microsoft debuts Azure Container Instances, which make it easier to deploy and bill containers on Azure, and joins foundation that oversees Kubernetes  —  Microsoft's cloud business is making two notable moves involving containers Wednesday — unveiling a new service that aims to make it much easier …
Christina Passariello / Wall Street Journal:
Interviews with Apple executives reveal how Jony Ive, Apple's chief designer, brought Steve Jobs's exacting design vision for Apple Park to life  —  With Apple Park, the company's chief designer has once again brought Steve Jobs's exacting design vision to life
U.S. Department of Justice:
US Justice Department charges Russia's Alexander Vinnik on suspicion of laundering $4B+ funds via bitcoin, alleges funds obtained via Mt.Gox hack  —  Defendant Alexander Vinnik Was Arrested in Greece to Face Charges in the United States; Bitcoin Exchange Alleged to Have Received Deposits Valued at Over $4 Billion
Bloomberg:
Sources: Slack raising $250M, led by SoftBank and Accel Partners, valuing the company at more than $5B  —  Messaging startup is set to be valued at more than $5 billion in new funding round.  —  Slack Technologies Inc. is raising about $250 million in a funding round co-led by SoftBank Group Corp. …
Bloomberg:
Sources: Facebook to debut a series of original, short-form videos from partners in mid-Aug., after a number of false starts; longer-form content to come later  —  Facebook's video tab start has been delayed several times  —  Company is asking partners to turn in first episodes now
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
Xiaomi unveils Mi AI smart speaker, available in China for ~$45, to control Xiaomi hardware and other smart products, play media, more  —  Hot on the heels of reports that Facebook is developing its own take on Amazon Echo, China's Xiaomi has joined the tech company masses by jumping into the increasingly crowded smart speaker space.

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:05 AM ET, July 27, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
Nintendo Q1 beats expectations as revenue rose nearly 150% YoY to $1.37B on strong demand for the Switch console, which sold 1.97M units in Q1, 4.71M in total
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Adobe says it will stop updating and distributing Flash at the end of 2020
