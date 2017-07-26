Open Links In New Tab
July 26, 2017, 6:35 PM
Facebook:
Facebook Q2: $9.3B revenue, up 45% YoY; 1.3B DAUs, up 17% YoY; 2B MAUs, up 17% YoY; headcount up 43% YoY to 20.7K at end of Q2; mobile revenue was 87% of total  —  “We had a good second quarter and first half of the year,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO.
Ina Fried / Axios:
Tech leaders, including Tim Cook, Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, and Salesforce, speak out against Trump's transgender troop ban  —  Salesforce and the CEO of Google are among the first tech leaders to publicly speak out after President Trump's announcement Wednesday …
Barry Schwartz / Search Engine Land:
Google says it has removed Google Instant search results, which showed results as users typed, citing the shift from desktop to mobile searches  —  After launching Google Instant — Google's method of showing search results as you type them — several years ago, Google has removed the feature from search effective today.
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Sources: Uber could appoint a new CEO within six weeks, says head of HR; shortlist has fewer than six candidates, including HPE's Meg Whitman  —  Uber Technologies Inc. hopes to name a new leader by early September to replace its ousted chief executive officer and steer the ride-hailing business out of a turbulent period.
Christina Passariello / Wall Street Journal:
Interviews with Apple executives reveal how Jony Ive, Apple's chief designer, brought Steve Jobs's exacting design vision for Apple Park to life  —  With Apple Park, the company's chief designer has once again brought Steve Jobs's exacting design vision to life
Sarah Buhr / TechCrunch:
Apple and Cochlear partner to introduce the Nucleus 7 Sound Processor hearing implant, which works directly with iOS devices rather than via an app  —  Apple has teamed up with Australian-based Cochlearto bring iPhone users the first made for iPhone Cochlear implant.
Roberto Baldwin / Engadget:
Waze mapping software is now a part of Android Auto, joining Google Maps  —  Google Maps has become the de facto way to get from point A to point B. But for commuters and Uber/Lyft drivers, Waze — with Google's transit information overlaid and crowdsourced data — has become invaluable.
Bloomberg:
Sources: Facebook to debut a series of original, short-form videos from partners in mid-Aug., after a number of false starts; longer-form content to come later  —  Facebook's video tab start has been delayed several times  —  Company is asking partners to turn in first episodes now
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
Xiaomi unveils Mi AI smart speaker, available in China for ~$45, to control Xiaomi hardware and other smart products, play media, more  —  Hot on the heels of reports that Facebook is developing its own take on Amazon Echo, China's Xiaomi has joined the tech company masses by jumping into the increasingly crowded smart speaker space.
Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
eBay debuts AI-powered Image Search tool, which scans photos to find items online, and Find it on eBay, which uses photos from the web, coming to mobile in fall  —  With artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning seemingly permeating just about every facet of the online world …
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Adobe says it will stop updating and distributing Flash at the end of 2020  —  Adobe today announced that Flash, the once-ubiquitous plugin that allowed you to play your first Justin Bieber video on YouTube and Dolphin Olympics 2 on Kongregate, will be phased out by the end of 2020.
Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
HPE CEO Meg Whitman leaves HP Inc.'s board, which she's been on since the split in 2015  —  The HPE chief executive is rumored to be on the shortlist for Uber's CEO job.  —  Hewlett Packard Enterprise chief executive Meg Whitman has left HP's board of directors.

Tristan Greene / The Next Web:
Sony adds a $10/month sports package option to its Playstation Vue TV streaming service; it offers NFL Redzone, some ESPN programming, more

Jessica Toonkel / Reuters:
Sources: Viacom has informed Scripps Network it is willing to purchase it in all-cash deal; a decision is expected within the next few days

Poynter:
Q&A with The Hill's campaign editor Will Sommer on his newsletter Right Richter, a weekly round-up of right-wing news which now has 5.2K subscribers

New York Times:
Foxconn says it plans to invest $10B in Wisconsin plant, creating 3,000 jobs, manufacturing flat-panel displays for TVs and other consumer electronics

Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
Nintendo Q1 beats expectations as revenue rose nearly 150% YoY to $1.37B on strong demand for the Switch console, which sold 1.97M units in Q1, 4.71M in total
Eugene Kaspersky / Nota Bene:
Kaspersky announces free version of its antivirus software in US, Canada, and some Asia Pacific countries, with global rollout expected over four months
Mikey Campbell / AppleInsider:
Wisconsin judge orders Apple pay $506M to University of Wisconsin-Madison for patent infringement of A7, A8, A8X system-on-chip CPU designs; Apple to appeal
