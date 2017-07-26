Open Links In New Tab
Christina Passariello / Wall Street Journal:
Interviews with Apple executives reveal how Jony Ive, Apple's chief designer, brought Steve Jobs's exacting design vision for Apple Park to life  —  With Apple Park, the company's chief designer has once again brought Steve Jobs's exacting design vision to life
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
Xiaomi unveils Mi AI smart speaker, available in China for ~$45, to control Xiaomi hardware and other smart products, play media, more  —  Hot on the heels of reports that Facebook is developing its own take on Amazon Echo, China's Xiaomi has joined the tech company masses by jumping into the increasingly crowded smart speaker space.
Roberto Baldwin / Engadget:
Waze joins Google Maps on Android Auto  —  Google Maps has become the de facto way to get from point A to point B. But for commuters and Uber/Lyft drivers, Waze — with Google's transit information overlaid and crowdsourced data — has become invaluable.  The only problem is that while Google Maps …
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Sources: Uber could appoint a new CEO within six weeks, says head of HR; shortlist has fewer than six candidates, including HPE's Meg Whitman  —  Uber Technologies Inc. hopes to name a new leader by early September to replace its ousted chief executive officer and steer the ride-hailing business out of a turbulent period.
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Adobe says it will stop updating and distributing Flash at the end of 2020  —  Adobe today announced that Flash, the once-ubiquitous plugin that allowed you to play your first Justin Bieber video on YouTube and Dolphin Olympics 2 on Kongregate, will be phased out by the end of 2020.
Mikey Campbell / AppleInsider:
Wisconsin judge orders Apple pay $506M to University of Wisconsin-Madison for patent infringement of A7, A8, A8X system-on-chip CPU designs; Apple to appeal  —  A U.S. district court judge on Monday ruled Apple must pay $506 million in damages for infringing on a microprocessor technology IP owned …
Stan Higgins / CoinDesk:
SEC issues investigative report concluding DAO tokens, a digital asset, were securities, and securities law “may apply” to token sales  —  The US Securities and Exchange Commission said today that the offering and sale of digital tokens “are subject to the requirements of the federal securities laws”.
Eugene Kaspersky / Nota Bene:
Kaspersky announces free version of its antivirus software in US, Canada, and some Asia Pacific countries, with global rollout expected over four months  —  Hi folks!  —  I've some fantastic, earth-shattering-saving news: we're announcing the global launch of Kaspersky Free, which …
Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
Nintendo Q1 beats expectations as revenue rose nearly 150% to $1.37B on strong demand for the Switch console, which sold 1.97M units in Q1, 4.71M in total  —  - The company sold 1.97 million Switch consoles and maintained its forecast of selling 10 million units this financial year.
Sean O'Neill / Skift:
Google is testing vacation rental search in its hotel price-comparison tool using ~7K property listings in Europe  —  This apartment, based in Paris's 15th arrondissement (or neighborhood), is available on Booking.com and was listed yesterday for a booking of 8 to 14 people via Google's “hotel search.”

From Mediagazer

Tristan Greene / The Next Web:
Sony adds a $10/month sports package option to its Playstation Vue TV streaming service; it offers NFL Redzone, some ESPN programming, more

Jessica Toonkel / Reuters:
Sources: Viacom has informed Scripps Network it is willing to purchase it in all-cash deal; a decision is expected within the next few days

Poynter:
Q&A with The Hill's campaign editor Will Sommer on his newsletter Right Richter, a weekly round-up of right-wing news which now has 5.2K subscribers

Matt Pressberg / The Wrap:
AT&T beats expectations in Q2 ahead of Time Warner takeover, with $39.8B in revenue, 2.8M wireless net additions, and best-ever 50% margin on wireless
Wall Street Journal:
Trump says Tim Cook has promised Apple will build three “big, beautiful plants” in US, adding they'd be “big, big, big” but no details on timetable or location
