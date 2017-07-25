Open Links In New Tab
Alphabet Investor Relations:
Alphabet Announces Second Quarter 2017 Results  —  Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.  —  “With revenues of $26 billion, up 21% versus the second quarter of 2016 and 23% on a constant currency basis …
Steve Kovach / Business Insider:
Alphabet Q2: revenue of $26.01B, up 21% YoY, vs $25.64B est., net income of $3.52B with EC fine, CPC down 26%, and paid clicks on Google properties up 61% YoY  —  Google's parent company Alphabet beat expectations for its second-quarter earnings on the top and bottom lines …
Miguel Helft / Forbes:
Google CEO Sundar Pichai appointed to Alphabet board of directors as its 13th member  —  Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who has led the company for the past two years, is joining the board of directors of Alphabet, Google's parent company said on Monday.  —  The more represents a vote of confidence …
Jan Wolfe / Reuters:
Roomba vacuum maker iRobot hopes to sell its users' floor plan data, seeking deals with Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet  —  (Reuters) - The Roomba robotic vacuum has been whizzing across floors for years, but its future may lie more in collecting data than dirt.
Mehedi Hassan / MSPoweruser:
Microsoft says MS Paint will be available on the Windows Store as a free standalone app in the future  —  Microsoft Paint has been in the news since yesterday when Redmond announced that the software is being deprecated with the upcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.
Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian:
Microsoft Paint, first released with Windows 1.0 in 1985, to be “removed or deprecated” in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update; Paint 3D to remain
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Facebook has acquired a content rights startup called Source3 to help fight video pirates  —  Facebook wants to make sure video creators can't get ripped off.  —  Facebook has acquired a startup to help it crack down on users who share pirated videos and other content without permission.
Terri Cullen / CNBC:
KKR's Internet Brands to acquire WebMD in $2.8B deal, for $66.50 per share, which is a 20% premium to Friday's closing price  —  - Prior to the acquisition WebMD ran a five-month auction and solicited bids from more than 100 companies and private-equity firms.
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
Grab raises $2B from SoftBank and Didi Chuxing, which says the round could expand by $500M, to help defeat Uber in SE Asia; source: Grab valuation now over $6B  —  Grab, the ride-hailing company competing with Uber in Southeast Asia, has pulled in $2 billion of new financing …
Bloomberg:
Microsoft designs new AI chip for next version of HoloLens, which will let mixed reality goggles recognize speech and images on device instead of the cloud  —  New HoloLens processor will let mixed reality goggles recognize speech and images  —  Tech companies are keen …

Tara Palmeri / Politico:
Scaramucci says he plans to dismiss assistant press secretary Michael Short, the first step in a shakeup of the White House communications shop

Alexandra Bruell / Wall Street Journal:
Nielsen adds Hulu and YouTube streaming services to its traditional TV ratings, the latest step to modernize measurements as digital consumption increases

Joe Pompeo / Vanity Fair:
Sources: despite a historic run, the mood at The New York Times is hollow due to impending buyouts and a major newsroom reorganization

Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Foxconn close to investing in a TV display manufacturing plant in Wisconsin and possibly another factory in the Detroit area

