July 25, 2017, 5:30 PM
Stan Higgins / CoinDesk:
SEC issues investigative report concluding DAO tokens, a digital asset, were securities, and securities law “may apply” to token sales  —  The US Securities and Exchange Commission said today that the offering and sale of digital tokens “are subject to the requirements of the federal securities laws”.
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Adobe says it will stop updating and distributing Flash at the end of 2020  —  Adobe today announced that Flash, the once-ubiquitous plugin that allowed you to play your first Justin Bieber video on YouTube and Dolphin Olympics 2 on Kongregate, will be phased out by the end of 2020.
Wall Street Journal:
Trump says Tim Cook has promised Apple will build three “big, beautiful plants” in US, adding they'd be “big, big, big” but no details on timetable or location  —  Apple declined to comment on president's remarks, which didn't include where or when plants would be built
Matt Pressberg / The Wrap:
AT&T beats expectations in Q2 ahead of Time Warner takeover, with $39.8B in revenue, 2.8M wireless net additions, and best-ever 50% margin on wireless  —  Telecom giant's $85 billion deal is expected to close by the end of the year  —  A growing and profitable wireless business helped telecom giant …
Yossi Matias / Google:
Google adds SOS Alerts in Search and Maps to provide users with information in a crisis  —  In times of crisis, access to timely, actionable information is crucial.  Working alongside trained responders and volunteers on the ground, technology plays a vital role in providing information …
Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Giphy launches its GIF Maker tool for mobile browsers  —  Giphy, the online database and search engine for all things GIF, has announced that it's launching its popular GIF Maker tool for mobile web browsers.  —  First introduced for desktop browsers back in 2015, GIF Maker is a fairly simple tool …
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
AMD reports Q2 revenue of $1.22B, up 19% YoY, vs ~$1.16B expected, and a net loss of $16M; shares jump 7%+  —  Advanced Micro Devices posted a GAAP second-quarter loss of 2 cents a share and 2 cents a share profit on an adjusted basis, even as it continued with the launch of its most competitive chips in a decade.
More: ZDNet, Reuters, Reuters, and AMD

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:30 PM ET, July 25, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Daniel Funke / Poynter:
Snopes raises more than $500K in one day, which it will use to meet basic operating expenses like staffers' salaries

Ashley Parker / Washington Post:
Michael Short, a White House senior assistant press secretary, has resigned after Anthony Scaramucci threatened to “fire everybody” to stop leaks

Christine Schmidt / Nieman Lab:
The Athletic, a local sports startup with no advertising, raises $5.4M and hires former Sports Illustrated editor Paul Fichtenbaum as its chief content officer

Earlier Picks

Scott Stein / CNET:
Motorola announces a $300 360-degree camera mod as well as the Moto Z2 Force with dual rear cameras, compact design with smaller battery, coming Aug. 10
Thuy Ong / The Verge:
HP updates Pavilion all-in-one PCs with new CPUs, micro-edge displays, available in 23.8-inch and 27-inch touchscreen variants, starting at $749.99
Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
Trucking network Convoy raises $62M Series B led by YC's Continuity growth fund; investors include Bill Gates' Cascade, Marc Benioff, Bezos Expeditions
Mehedi Hassan / MSPoweruser:
Microsoft says MS Paint will be available on the Windows Store as a free standalone app in the future
Steve Kovach / Business Insider:
Alphabet Q2: revenue of $26.01B, up 21% YoY, vs $25.64B est., net income of $3.52B with EC fine, CPC down 26%, and paid clicks on Google properties up 61% YoY
