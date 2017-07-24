Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
July 24, 2017, 11:45 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
Grab raises $2B from SoftBank and Didi Chuxing, which says the round could expand by $500M, to help defeat Uber in SE Asia; source: Grab valuation now over $6B  —  Grab, the ride-hailing company competing with Uber in Southeast Asia, has pulled in $2 billion of new financing …
Bloomberg:
Microsoft designs new AI chip for next version of HoloLens, which will let mixed reality goggles recognize speech and images on device instead of the cloud  —  New HoloLens processor will let mixed reality goggles recognize speech and images  —  Tech companies are keen …
Alyssa Hertig / CoinDesk:
As BIP 91 activates, paving the way for scaling of Bitcoin, Jeff Garzik, lead developer of the SegWit2x network upgrade, talks about what's next for Bitcoin  —  Jeff Garzik has been accused of a lot of things of late.  —  Since taking the lead on turning the Segwit2x scaling agreement into code …
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Instagram is pushing restaurants to be kitschy, colorful, and irresistible to photographers  —  When it came time to design their first restaurant, Media Noche, San Francisco entrepreneurs Madelyn Markoe and Jessie Barker found themselves lacking inspiration.
Paula Dwyer / Bloomberg:
Some economists say US tech giants are becoming harmful monopolies, need to be broken up; regulators need to consider alternatives to classic antitrust theory  —  Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook may be contributing to the U.S. economy's most persistent ailments.
Zoe Kleinman / BBC:
UK government plans to require drones weighing 250g or more be registered; drone owners will need to take a drone safety awareness test  —  The UK government has announced plans to introduce drone registration and safety awareness courses for owners of the small unmanned aircraft.
Tom Hancock / Financial Times:
BingoBox already has more than a dozen Amazon Go-like unmanned shops open in China, plans to have almost 200 more by the end of August  —  Wide use of mobile payments propels country's vendors past the likes of Amazon Go  —  Read next … Like other convenience stores across China …
Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian:
Microsoft Paint, first released with Windows 1.0 in 1985, to be “removed or deprecated” in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update; Paint 3D to remain  —  Long-standing basic graphics editing program, used throughout childhoods since the 1980s, has been marked for death

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Watch a 2-minute animated guide to mixed reality  —  Find out how the blending of physical and digital worlds will empower you to do things previously impossible.
eero:
“The eero Beacon is the perfect addition to its family of products”  —  See what TechCrunch had to say about the 2nd generation of eero WiFi systems.
Zoho:
Zoho partners with LinkedIn to bring Sales Navigator to Zoho CRM  —  Twenty-eight percent of sales reps and business development professionals are using social selling tools 3-5 hours per week, with over 20% spending 5-10 hours per week.
Vantiv:
Join us for a webinar on Deploying payments technology in the cloud: Debunk the myths!  —  Tune in for a panel discussion hosted by Vantiv in collaboration with Microsoft where experts will be discussing the benefits …
Worldpay:
Ever imagine how payments on a VR headset work?  —  Check out our demo here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:45 AM ET, July 24, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Politico:
New York Times requests on-air apology and tweet from “Fox & Friends” for “inaccurate and malicious” segment that said a NYT story foiled pursuit of ISIS leader

Steven Perlberg / BuzzFeed:
Scaramucci on hot mic said CNN's “hitting those guys”, a reference to resignations of 3 reporters following a Russia story, helped him get Comms Director job

Daniel Funke / Poynter:
Fact-checking website Snopes publishes an appeal for donations to help it avoid shutting down, amid its legal dispute with digital services company Proper Media

More News

Earlier Picks

Haseeb Qureshi / freeCodeCamp:
Recent $30M+ hack of Parity wallets shows programmers need to rethink the “move fast and break things” mindset when it comes to blockchain and security
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor