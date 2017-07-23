Open Links In New Tab
July 23, 2017, 10:05 PM
Alyssa Hertig / CoinDesk:
As BIP 91 activates, paving the way for scaling of Bitcoin, Jeff Garzik, lead developer of the SegWit2x network upgrade, talks about what's next for Bitcoin  —  Jeff Garzik has been accused of a lot of things of late.  —  Since taking the lead on turning the Segwit2x scaling agreement into code …
Paula Dwyer / Bloomberg:
Some economists say US tech giants are becoming harmful monopolies, need to be broken up; regulators need to consider alternatives to classic antitrust theory  —  Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook may be contributing to the U.S. economy's most persistent ailments.
Jon Brodkin / Ars Technica:
After multiple user reports of video throttling, Verizon admits it is testing a new video optimization system  —  Verizon Wireless customers this week noticed that Netflix's speed test tool appears to be capped at 10Mbps, raising fears that the carrier is throttling video streaming on its mobile network.
Zoe Kleinman / BBC:
UK government plans to require drones weighing 250g or more be registered; drone owners will need to take a drone safety awareness test  —  The UK government has announced plans to introduce drone registration and safety awareness courses for owners of the small unmanned aircraft.
Haseeb Qureshi / freeCodeCamp:
Recent $30M+ hack of Parity wallets shows programmers need to rethink the “move fast and break things” mindset when it comes to blockchain and security  —  Yesterday, a hacker pulled off the second biggest heist in the history of digital currencies.
Tova Cohen / Reuters:
Report: US private equity firm Blackstone Group in advanced talks to buy 40% of Israeli hacking tools maker NSO Group for $400M  —  TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Blackstone Group (BX.N) is in advanced talks to acquire 40 percent of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group for $400 million, Israel's Calcalist business newspaper reported on Sunday.
More: NoCamelsTweets: @0xdabbad00
Paul Mozur / New York Times:
China unveils official policy to build a domestic AI industry worth ~$150B by 2030, calling for AI companies and R&D to be at US levels of innovation by 2020  —  SHANGHAI — If Beijing has its way, the future of artificial intelligence will be made in China.
Kevin Roose / New York Times:
A look at initial steps by the US Congress towards regulation of autonomous vehicles as the tech nears marketability  —  Self-driving cars are zooming at breakneck speed toward America's roadways, and Washington is finally reaching for its seatbelt.  —  For years, the race …
Tweets: @kevinroose

From Mediagazer

Politico:
New York Times requests on-air apology and tweet from “Fox & Friends” for “inaccurate and malicious” segment that said a NYT story foiled pursuit of ISIS leader

Washington Post:
Profile of Anthony Scaramucci, new White House communications director and talkative Wall Street financier, brash New Yorker, and relentless promoter

Kristen Hare / Poynter:
Southern California News Group, owner of 11 newsrooms, sends memo announcing voluntary buyout plan to prevent layoffs, details in Aug

Steven Musil / CNET:
Intel files a public statement with ITC accusing Qualcomm of anticompetitive practices in Qualcomm vs Apple case
Sarah Buhr / TechCrunch:
Lyft announces it is opening Level 5 Engineering Center in Palo Alto to develop its own “open self-driving system”
