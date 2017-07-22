Open Links In New Tab
July 22, 2017, 6:45 PM
Jon Brodkin / Ars Technica:
After multiple user reports of video throttling, Verizon admits it is testing a new video optimization system  —  Verizon Wireless customers this week noticed that Netflix's speed test tool appears to be capped at 10Mbps, raising fears that the carrier is throttling video streaming on its mobile network.
Steven Musil / CNET:
Intel files a public statement with ITC accusing Qualcomm of anticompetitive practices in Qualcomm vs Apple case  —  Intel says Qualcomm's patent spat with Apple is really about quashing competition from Intel.  —  Intel has jumped into the fray surrounding the Apple-Qualcomm patent spat …
Sarah Buhr / TechCrunch:
Lyft announces it is opening Level 5 Engineering Center in Palo Alto to develop its own “open self-driving system”  —  Lyft is betting the future of the road centers on sharing autonomous vehicles.  It aims to be at the forefront of that technology with a new self-driving division …
Haseeb Qureshi / freeCodeCamp:
Recent $30M+ hack of Parity wallets shows programmers need to rethink the “move fast and break things” mindset when it comes to blockchain and security  —  Yesterday, a hacker pulled off the second biggest heist in the history of digital currencies.
Kevin Poulsen / The Daily Beast:
Microsoft using a trademark suit to seize control of domain names like livemicrosoft.net, to cut off Fancy Bear's malware-controlling servers from their victims  —  A new offensive by Microsoft has been making inroads against the Russian government hackers behind last year's election meddling …
Paul Mozur / New York Times:
China unveils official policy to build a domestic AI industry worth ~$150B by 2030, calling for AI companies and R&D to be at US levels of innovation by 2020  —  SHANGHAI — If Beijing has its way, the future of artificial intelligence will be made in China.

Glenn Thrush / New York Times:
Sean Spicer resigns as White House Press Secretary; source says resignation is over Trump's appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director

Joseph Lichterman / Nieman Lab:
Reuters study: less than 50% of UK news consumers who got a story from social media or search could correctly name the news org that published it

Todd Spangler / Variety:
Source: Vice Media is laying off about 2% of its 3K employees across multiple departments as it looks to expand internationally and ramp up video production

Ina Fried / Axios:
Microsoft CFO Amy Hood: for the first time, Microsoft got more revenue from Office 365 subscriptions than from traditional Office software licensing

Chris Welch / The Verge:
YouTube collaborates with Jigsaw to launch Redirect Method, responding to certain keyword searches with videos that discredit extremist recruiting narratives
