Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
July 21, 2017, 1:50 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Sarah Buhr / TechCrunch:
Lyft creates a division to develop its own “open self-driving platform”  —  Lyft is betting the future of the road centers on sharing autonomous vehicles.  It aims to be at the forefront of that technology with a new self-driving division and a self-driving system car manufacturers could plug into their self-driving cars.
Kevin Poulsen / The Daily Beast:
Microsoft using a trademark suit to seize control of domain names like livemicrosoft.net, to cut off Fancy Bear's malware-controlling servers from their victims  —  A new offensive by Microsoft has been making inroads against the Russian government hackers behind last year's election meddling …
Jon Brodkin / Ars Technica:
After multiple user reports of video throttling, Verizon admits it is testing a new video optimization system  —  Verizon Wireless customers this week noticed that Netflix's speed test tool appears to be capped at 10Mbps, raising fears that the carrier is throttling video streaming on its mobile network.
Ina Fried / Axios:
Microsoft CFO Amy Hood: for the first time, Microsoft got more revenue from Office 365 subscriptions than from traditional Office software licensing  —  Shares of Microsoft hit record territory in after-hours trading on Thursday, topping $75 a share, after the software giant's better-than-expected financial results.
Microsoft:
Microsoft Q4: revenue of $23.3B, up 13% YoY, net income of $6.5B, up 109% YoY; Intelligent Cloud revenue of $7.4B, up 11% YoY; productivity revenue was $8.4B
Axios:
Sources: Y Combinator is raising up to $1B for its second Continuity fund, which will be merged with its existing early-stage investment program  —  Silicon Valley startup accelerator Y Combinator is raising up to $1 billion for a new venture capital fund, Axios has learned from multiple sources.
More: TechCrunch and TechCo
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
AngelList co-founder Babak Nivi confirms he left the company  —  “Mr. Nivi has no role at the company” AngelList COO Graham Jenkin told TechCrunch in response to questions regarding the curious absence of the investment platform's co-founder.  It's atypical for the creator of such a high-profile company …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Sources: Swedish e-commerce payments firm Klarna raises around $250M at a $2.5B valuation from private equity firm Permira  —  Klarna, the Swedish startup that works with e-commerce businesses and retailers to provide financing and other payment services, today announced that it has picked …
Kathleen Chaykowski / Forbes:
A look at how Twitch and YouTube gamers helped Discord grow to 9M daily active users, overtaking Slack's 5M daily active users  —  Six days a week, a 26-year-old videogaming celebrity who goes by the name “Lirik” regales his 1.7 million followers on the streaming service Twitch …
Tweets: @jim_mills
Catherine Shu / TechCrunch:
Inside D-ID, an Israeli startup that's working to make faces unrecognizable to face recognition technology while remaining true to the original image  —  Unless you literally wear a mask all the time, it is almost impossible to completely avoid cameras and face recognition technology.
More: ClickZ
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Amazon confirms it is adding Alexa to its shopping app on Android starting this week  —  This spring, Amazon introduced Alexa to a wider audience by making the virtual assistant a feature that could be accessed within the retailer's main shopping app.  However, that integration …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Helping homeless parents forge their futures  —  Meet the Detroit nonprofit that's inspiring employees through on-the-job education and training.
eero:
“The eero Beacon is the perfect addition to its family of products”  —  See what TechCrunch had to say about the 2nd generation of eero WiFi systems.
Zoho:
18 Pro Tips to Growth Hack your E-commerce Business  —  It wasn't so long ago, in 2010, when Sean Ellis coined the term “growth hacking.”  He was the man most companies in the Silicon Valley turned to when they needed to scale their businesses.
Vantiv:
Join us for a webinar on Deploying payments technology in the cloud: Debunk the myths!  —  Tune in for a panel discussion hosted by Vantiv in collaboration with Microsoft where experts will be discussing the benefits …
Worldpay:
Ever imagine how payments on a VR headset work?  —  Check out our demo here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:50 PM ET, July 21, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Glenn Thrush / New York Times:
Sean Spicer resigns as White House Press Secretary; source says resignation is over Trump's appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director

Isaac Chotiner / Slate:
Q&A with NYT's Peter Baker on interviewing President Trump with Maggie Haberman and Michael Schmidt: going on and off the record, staying on topic, more

Jake Tapper / CNNMoney:
Sources: Sean Hannity will no longer receive the Media Research Center's William F. Buckley Award after Buckley's family expressed disapproval

More News

Tim / Droid Life:
Samsung sends out media invites for event at 11AM ET on August 23 in New York City, with the tagline “Do bigger things”, expected to announce Galaxy Note8

Earlier Picks

Chris Welch / The Verge:
YouTube collaborates with Jigsaw to launch Redirect Method, responding to certain keyword searches with videos that discredit extremist recruiting narratives
Russell Brandom / The Verge:
Department of Justice and Europol announce takedown of dark web marketplaces AlphaBay and Hansa Market, both focused on drugs and fraudulent IDs
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor