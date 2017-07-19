|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Bloomberg:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
|Sam Byford / The Verge:
|Leon Lazaroff / TheStreet:
|Susan Carpenter / 89.3 KPCC:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Madeline Purdue / USA Today:
|Camila Russo / Bloomberg:
|Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Ginny Marvin / Marketing Land:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:10 AM ET, July 19, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Ryan Lawler / TechCrunch:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Eva Dou / Wall Street Journal:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Steven Levy / Wired: