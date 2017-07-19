Open Links In New Tab
July 19, 2017, 11:30 PM
Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
Apple debuts its Apple Machine Learning Journal for sharing research findings from employees and solicits feedback on the findings  —  Apple just launched a blog focused on machine learning research papers and sharing the company's findings.  The Apple Machine Learning Journal is a bit empty right …
Wolfie Zhao / CoinDesk:
Ethereum startup Parity warns of flaw in v1.5+ of its wallet software, says three multi-sig wallets have been compromised and ~$30M of Ether have been stolen  —  Smart contract coding company Parity has issued a security alert, warning of a vulnerability in version 1.5 or later of its wallet software.
Stephen Nellis / Reuters:
Four Apple contractors, Foxconn, Wistron, Compal Electronics, and Pegatron, accuse Qualcomm of antitrust violations in the US  —  (Reuters) - iPhone chip supplier Qualcomm Inc faces a fresh set of antitrust allegations from a group of four companies that assemble the iPhone and other products on behalf of Apple Inc.
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Google's search app on Android and iOS gets an algorithmic news feed of articles, videos, and other links; feed allows topic follows and other customizations  —  Searching for relevance  —  Google today is rolling out its take on the news feed, a personalized stream of articles, videos, and other content.
Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
T-Mobile reports strong Q2 results, with $10.2B revenue, up 10% YoY, beating estimates of $9.81B, and 1.3M net new subs, ending the quarter with 69.6M in total  —  T-Mobile's second quarter nearly matched its seasonally strong fourth quarter.  The uncarrier approach continues to cause headaches for larger rivals.
Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Educational quiz platform Kahoot raises $20M Series A from Microsoft Ventures and others, bringing total raised to $26.5M  —  Kahoot, an online learning platform that lets teachers create and tailor quizzes for their classes, has closed its series A round of funding at $20 million.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft unveils Cortana-powered thermostat called GLAS, in partnership with Johnson Controls, that will run on Windows 10 IoT Core OS  —  Built by Johnson Controls  —  Microsoft is partnering with Johnson Controls to build a thermostat.  The software giant unveiled the new GLAS thermostat in a YouTube video today.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
NBC News launches “Stay Tuned”, a twice-daily news show on Snapchat, which is aimed at younger viewers who no longer watch traditional TV  —  NBC News is bringing news broadcasts to Snapchat, the company announced today, with the launch of a twice-daily headline news show it's calling “Stay Tuned.”
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Google begins rollout of Google Play Protect, that scans apps for malware, to Android devices running Google Mobile Services 11 or later  —  Google is acting on its promise to further guard your Android phone against rogue apps.  The company tells us that it's rolling out its Play Protect home screen …
Christina Farr / CNBC:
Source: Intel has eliminated its wearables division, which made the Basis smartwatch, and the company's New Technologies Group now focuses on AR  —  - Intel laid off about 80 percent of the team that made the Basis smartwatch in November, and has now eliminated the division entirely, a person familiar tells CNBC.
Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
Workflow automation startup Workato raises $10M Series A with Salesforce Ventures and Workday Ventures participating  —  It's a big day for Workato as the startup announced a $10 million Series A, and the latest release of its workflow automation platform dubbed ‘Turing.’
Sam Byford / The Verge:
Nintendo's Switch Online app, which provides access to voice chat, game invites, and game-specific services, is now available on iOS and Android  —  After launching the Switch without an online service to speak of, Nintendo has released the iOS and Android app that will be required for much of the system's internet functionality.

Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
As Twitter rolls out new products to tackle abuse from anonymous accounts, users find their reports are often overlooked or handled in an opaque way

Bloomberg:
Apple appoints Isabel Ge Mahe, currently VP of wireless technologies, as company's first managing director for Greater China
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Samsung's Bixby voice assistant is rolling out to all Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus users in the US today
Steven Levy / Wired:
Google announces Glass Enterprise Edition, which can be used with prescription lenses, has a faster processor and WiFi, an 8MP camera, and better security
