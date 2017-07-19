Open Links In New Tab
July 19, 2017, 4:55 PM
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Google's search app on Android and iOS gets an algorithmic news feed of articles, videos, and other links; feed allows topic follows and other customizations  —  Searching for relevance  —  Google today is rolling out its take on the news feed, a personalized stream of articles, videos, and other content.
Stephen Nellis / Reuters:
Four Apple contractors, Foxconn, Wistron, Compal Electronics, and Pegatron, accuse Qualcomm of antitrust violations in the US  —  (Reuters) - iPhone chip supplier Qualcomm Inc faces a fresh set of antitrust allegations from a group of four companies that assemble the iPhone and other products on behalf of Apple Inc.
Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
Apple debuts its Apple Machine Learning Journal for sharing research findings from employees and solicits feedback on the findings  —  Apple just launched a blog focused on machine learning research papers and sharing the company's findings.  The Apple Machine Learning Journal is a bit empty right …
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Samsung's Bixby voice assistant is rolling out to all Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus users in the US today  —  The voice component of Samsung's Bixby assistant has been a long time in coming.  The company was quick to boast about its AI helper at the Galaxy S8 launch, but revealed that the signature voice feature …
Bloomberg:
Apple appoints Isabel Ge Mahe, currently VP of wireless technologies, as company's first managing director for Greater China  —  Wireless technology VP will become MD of greater China unit  —  China is a major market and also production base for Apple  —  Apple Inc. has appointed …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
NBC News launches “Stay Tuned”, a twice-daily news show on Snapchat, which is aimed at younger viewers who no longer watch traditional TV  —  NBC News is bringing news broadcasts to Snapchat, the company announced today, with the launch of a twice-daily headline news show it's calling “Stay Tuned.”
Sam Byford / The Verge:
Nintendo's Switch Online app, which provides access to voice chat, game invites, and game-specific services, is now available on iOS and Android  —  After launching the Switch without an online service to speak of, Nintendo has released the iOS and Android app that will be required for much of the system's internet functionality.
Mike Rogoway / Oregonian:
Microsoft says it's closing its Oregon-based Surface Hub manufacturing facility, opened in 2015, laying off 124 workers, and moving jobs to China  —  Microsoft stamped “Manufactured in Portland, OR, USA” on the Surface Hub (which has actually been made in Wilsonville.)  Now, production is apparently moving to China.
Madeline Purdue / USA Today:
Spurred by Code.org efforts, the number of female students taking AP CS exams grew by over 2X in past year; the number of black and Latino students grew over 3X  —  Female, black and Latino student participation in Advanced Placement computer science exams has more than doubled in the past year …

Daniel Funke / Poynter:
Facebook launches tool that lets publishers compare Instant Articles traffic to traditional links that point to mobile pages

BBC:
BBC reports Chris Evans is highest paid star, receiving £2.2M-£2.25M last year, while Claudia Winkleman, BBC's highest paid female, earned between £450K-£500K

Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Discovery Communications in talks to combine with Scripps Networks Interactive, reviving merger discussions that were abandoned in 2014

Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
As Twitter rolls out new products to tackle abuse from anonymous accounts, users find their reports are often overlooked or handled in an opaque way

Leon Lazaroff / TheStreet:
Facebook says it will start testing a subscription service with publishers in October, offering 10 articles free before prompting users to buy subscriptions
Steven Levy / Wired:
Google announces Glass Enterprise Edition, which can be used with prescription lenses, has a faster processor and WiFi, an 8MP camera, and better security
