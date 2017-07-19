Open Links In New Tab
July 19, 2017, 12:50 AM
Steven Levy / Wired:
Google announces Glass Enterprise Edition, which can be used with prescription lenses, has a faster processor and WiFi, an 8MP camera, and better security  —  Don't call Heather Erickson a glasshole.  —  Yes, that's Google Glass on her frames.  But she's not using it to check her Facebook …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Bluetooth SIG releases the specification for Bluetooth Mesh, which allows Bluetooth 4 and 5 devices to communicate in a mesh network  —  Yay, another smart home standard  —  There's a long-running fight between wireless standards to be the one and only to connect all the smart devices in your home.
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Snapchat adds ability to record multiple 10 second Snaps back-to-back, coming first to iOS, as well as Tint Brush for coloring specific objects in Snaps  —  Snapchat has a couple of new features rolling out Tuesday, including the ability to record multiple 10 second Snaps continuously …
Ginny Marvin / Marketing Land:
Google Analytics users can now ask natural-language questions about their data  —  With natural language, users can quickly get data without having to dig for it from both desktop and Google Analytics' mobile apps.  —  A little over a year ago, Google teased using natural language to get data from Google Analytics just by asking.
Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Google publicly launches Hire, a tool to help small and medium-sized businesses manage the job application process, for G Suite users in the US  —  Google is today lifting the lid on a new app designed to help small and medium-sized businesses find and recruit employees more effectively.
Michael del Castillo / CoinDesk:
Enterprise Ethereum Alliance announces new members: Mastercard, Cisco, the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, Scotiabank, others  —  The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance is revealing its newest members.  —  As with previous announcements, entrants are divided between legacy institutions and startups building on the ethereum blockchain.
Tomio Geron / Wall Street Journal:
At least nine venture firms other than Sequoia Capital are using scout networks, with the lack of transparency posing potential hazards for founders  —  Hunt by big firms for early-stage forces founders to navigate risks  —  Sequoia Capital has become well known in Silicon Valley for building …
From Mediagazer

Jay Rosen / PressThink:
Why Trump's campaign to discredit the press is a permanent feature of his political style: display of dominance, the need for an enemy, his base loves it

Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Discovery Communications in talks to combine with Scripps Networks Interactive, reviving merger discussions that were abandoned in 2014

The Wrap:
Sources: 21st Century Fox settled 1998 claim of sexual misconduct against then-Fox Sports chair David Hill, who left in 2015 but still produces events

More News

Eva Dou / Wall Street Journal:
China's censors ramp up filtering of photo and video messages, disrupting apps like WhatsApp and WeChat following the death of political dissident Liu Xiaobo

Earlier Picks

Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
Mira, which raised $1.5M led by Sequoia, unveils Prism, a $99 AR headset in which screen of inserted iPhone reflects off lens viewed by wearer, shipping in fall
Kurt Schlosser / GeekWire:
Amazon has been selling pre-packaged ‘Meal Kits’ to select Amazon Fresh customers, sending Blue Apron's stock down
