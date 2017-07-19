Open Links In New Tab
July 19, 2017, 10:35 AM
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Google's search app on Android and iOS gets an algorithmic news feed of articles, videos, and other links; feed allows topic follows and other customizations  —  Searching for relevance  —  Google today is rolling out its take on the news feed, a personalized stream of articles, videos, and other content.
Bloomberg:
Apple appoints Isabel Ge Mahe, currently VP of wireless technologies, as company's first managing director for Greater China  —  Wireless technology VP will become MD of greater China unit  —  China is a major market and also production base for Apple  —  Apple Inc. has appointed …
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Samsung's Bixby voice assistant is rolling out to all Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus users in the US today  —  The voice component of Samsung's Bixby assistant has been a long time in coming.  The company was quick to boast about its AI helper at the Galaxy S8 launch, but revealed that the signature voice feature …
Stephen Nellis / Reuters:
Four Apple contractors, Foxconn, Wistron, Compal Electronics, and Pegatron, accuse Qualcomm of antitrust violations in the US  —  3 MIN READ  —  (Reuters) - iPhone chip supplier Qualcomm Inc faces a fresh set of antitrust allegations from a group of four companies that assemble the iPhone and other products on behalf of Apple Inc.
Susan Carpenter / 89.3 KPCC:
Interview with California Department of Transportation Director Malcolm Dougherty on how the state is preparing its roads for self-driving cars  —  7 MIN 22 SEC  —  Self-driving cars are a lot closer to reality than most people think.  Auto makers are promising cars that won't need …
Sam Byford / The Verge:
Nintendo's Switch Online app, which provides access to voice chat, game invites, and game-specific services, is now available on iOS and Android  —  After launching the Switch without an online service to speak of, Nintendo has released the iOS and Android app that will be required for much of the system's internet functionality.
Madeline Purdue / USA Today:
Spurred by Code.org efforts, the number of female students taking AP CS exams grew by over 2X in past year; the number of black and Latino students grew over 3X  —  Female, black and Latino student participation in Advanced Placement computer science exams has more than doubled in the past year …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Amazon launches Spark on iOS in US, a feed customized by users who then browse and shop from product images and stories posted by Prime members and sponsors  —  Amazon today is launching Amazon Spark, a new feature aimed at improving product discovery, which is seemingly inspired by Instagram and its use of shoppable photos.
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
San Diego-based self-driving robot AI startup Brain Corp raises $114M Series C led by SoftBank's Vision Fund  —  A San Diego based company that believes “tomorrow's robots will be intelligent autonomous machines that can take care of us,” which will be “as commonplace as computers and mobile phones …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Bluetooth SIG releases the specification for Bluetooth Mesh, which allows Bluetooth 4 and 5 devices to communicate in a mesh network  —  Yay, another smart home standard  —  There's a long-running fight between wireless standards to be the one and only to connect all the smart devices in your home.
Ginny Marvin / Marketing Land:
Google Analytics users can now ask natural-language questions about their data  —  With natural language, users can quickly get data without having to dig for it from both desktop and Google Analytics' mobile apps.  —  A little over a year ago, Google teased using natural language to get data from Google Analytics just by asking.

Earlier Picks

Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Snapchat adds ability to record multiple 10 second Snaps back-to-back, coming first to iOS, as well as Tint Brush for coloring specific objects in Snaps
Eva Dou / Wall Street Journal:
China's censors ramp up filtering of photo and video messages, disrupting apps like WhatsApp and WeChat following the death of political dissident Liu Xiaobo
Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
Mira, which raised $1.5M led by Sequoia, unveils Prism, a $99 AR headset in which screen of inserted iPhone reflects off lens viewed by wearer, shipping in fall
Steven Levy / Wired:
Google announces Glass Enterprise Edition, which can be used with prescription lenses, has a faster processor and WiFi, an 8MP camera, and better security
