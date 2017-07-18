Open Links In New Tab
July 18, 2017, 11:00 AM
Steven Levy / Wired:
Google announces Glass Enterprise Edition, which can be used with prescription lenses, has a faster processor and WiFi, an 8MP camera, and better security  —  Don't call Heather Erickson a glasshole.  —  Yes, that's Google Glass on her frames.  But she's not using it to check her Facebook …
Kurt Schlosser / GeekWire:
Amazon has been selling pre-packaged ‘Meal Kits’ to select Amazon Fresh customers, sending Blue Apron's stock down  —  Amazon's newly-discovered desire to begin offering pre-packaged ingredients for home-cooked meals is already a real thing as a selection of Amazon Meal Kits are available on the company's website.
BuzzFeed:
How Uber's hard-charging corporate culture left employees drained, according to interviews with over two dozen sources  —  After a highly publicized corporate meltdown this spring, Uber is working to repair a culture employees and observers say is aggressive, cutthroat, and demanding.
Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
Mira, which raised $1.5M in seed funding from Sequoia, unveils Prism, a mobile AR headset that reflects your iPhone screen onto a lens, ships this fall for $99  —  Bottom left: COO Matt Stern.  Top Left: CPO Montana Reed.  Top Right: CEO Ben Taft.  Bottom Right: CTO Evan Bovie.
Caroline Cakebread / Business Insider:
Myspace's account recovery form, which had a flaw that let anyone who knew a user's email, full name, birthday, and username gain access, has now been removed  —  You may not have thought much about your Myspace page in a long time, but you might want to give it some thought now.
Kelly Fiveash / Ars Technica UK:
UK government announces that porn websites will have to verify UK users are aged 18+ by April 2018; users may be asked to verify with credit card details  —  UK gov't brings in online porn watchdog to police site operators and force compliance.  —  The wobbly, squabbling, minority Tory government …

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:00 AM ET, July 18, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Ross Barkan / The Guardian:
The closure of the Baltimore City Paper is a reminder that declining revenues pose a far greater threat to the news industry than Donald Trump

Hadas Gold / Politico:
Memo: Sinclair's VP of News Scott Livingston lambasts recent coverage of the company and accuses the NYT and WaPo of bias

The Atlantic:
The Atlantic promotes Deputy Editor Matt Thompson to executive editor; staff writer Adrienne LaFrance appointed editor of the magazine's site

Todd Spangler / Variety:
Netflix reports Q2 revenue of $2.79B, vs. $2.76B expected, and total streaming subs grew 5.2M to 104M, vs. 3.2M expected; stock up 10%+

