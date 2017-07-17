|Kelly Fiveash / Ars Technica UK:
|BuzzFeed:
|Caroline Cakebread / Business Insider:
|Alexandria Arnold / Bloomberg:
|Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
|Todd Spangler / Variety:
|Corbin Davenport / Android Police:
|Dylan Martin / BostInno:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Natt Garun / The Verge:
|Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
|David Shepardson / Reuters:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:40 PM ET, July 17, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
|John Cook / GeekWire:
|Cat Zakrzewski / Wall Street Journal:
|Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Gali Weinreb / Globes Online:
|Matthew Miller / ZDNet:
|Brian Fung / Washington Post: