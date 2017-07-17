Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
July 17, 2017, 11:40 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Kelly Fiveash / Ars Technica UK:
UK government announces that porn websites will have to verify UK users are aged 18+ by April 2018; users may be asked to verify with credit card details  —  UK gov't brings in online porn watchdog to police site operators and force compliance.  —  The wobbly, squabbling, minority Tory government …
BuzzFeed:
How Uber's hard-charging corporate culture left employees drained, according to interviews with over two dozen sources  —  After a highly publicized corporate meltdown this spring, Uber is working to repair a culture employees and observers say is aggressive, cutthroat, and demanding.
Caroline Cakebread / Business Insider:
Myspace's account recovery form, which had a flaw that let anyone who knew a user's email, full name, birthday, and username gain access, has now been removed  —  You may not have thought much about your Myspace page in a long time, but you might want to give it some thought now.
Todd Spangler / Variety:
Netflix reports Q2 revenue of $2.79B, vs. $2.76B expected, and total streaming subs grew 5.2M to 104M, vs. 3.2M expected; stock up 10%+  —  Netflix added 4.95 million overall streaming subscribers in the second quarter of 2017, handily beating investor expectations for both U.S. and international growth.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft is launching a dedicated LinkedIn app for Windows 10  —  Microsoft is bringing one of its LinkedIn goals to life today with the launch of a dedicated LinkedIn app for Windows 10.  The software giant finalized its $26 billion acquisition of LinkedIn more than six months ago …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
When every drop counts  —  Schneider Electric transforms agriculture with the Internet of Things for sustainable farming.
eero:
“The eero Beacon is the perfect addition to its family of products”  —  See what TechCrunch had to say about the 2nd generation of eero WiFi systems.
Zoho:
18 Pro Tips to Growth Hack your E-commerce Business  —  It wasn't so long ago, in 2010, when Sean Ellis coined the term “growth hacking.”  He was the man most companies in the Silicon Valley turned to when they needed to scale their businesses.
Vantiv:
Join us for a webinar on Deploying payments technology in the cloud: Debunk the myths!  —  Tune in for a panel discussion hosted by Vantiv in collaboration with Microsoft where experts will be discussing the benefits …
Worldpay:
Don't miss our VR webinar on July 20  —  Study consumer perception and user trends in VR & AR, and see what we're doing to facilitate new digital experiences.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:40 PM ET, July 17, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Max Willens / Digiday:
Politico Pro has 20K subscribers and generates 50% of the site's annual revenue

Todd Spangler / Variety:
Rotten Tomatoes editor-in-chief Matt Atchity joins TYT Network, whose flagship show is The Young Turks, as head of programming

Jon Lafayette / Broadcasting & Cable:
Streaming service fuboTV says it is adding Fusion TV to its entry-level fubo Premier bundle

More News

Earlier Picks

Tom Warren / The Verge:
Atari reveals first renderings of Ataribox with SD card support, a HDMI port, and 4 USB ports, says console will run classic games alongside “current content”
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor