July 17, 2017, 7:40 PM
Kelly Fiveash / Ars Technica UK:
UK government announces that porn websites will have to verify UK users are aged 18+ by April 2018; users may be asked to verify with credit card details  —  UK gov't brings in online porn watchdog to police site operators and force compliance.  —  The wobbly, squabbling, minority Tory government …
Caroline Cakebread / Business Insider:
Myspace's account recovery form bug, that let anyone who knew a user's email, full name, birthday, and username gain access, has now been removed  —  You may not have thought much about your Myspace page in a long time, but you might want to give it some thought now.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft is launching a dedicated LinkedIn app for Windows 10  —  Microsoft is bringing one of its LinkedIn goals to life today with the launch of a dedicated LinkedIn app for Windows 10.  The software giant finalized its $26 billion acquisition of LinkedIn more than six months ago …
Todd Spangler / Variety:
Netflix reports Q2 revenue of $2.79B, vs. $2.76B expected, and total streaming subs grew 5.2M to 104M, vs. 3.2M expected; stock up 10%+  —  Netflix added 4.95 million overall streaming subscribers in the second quarter of 2017, handily beating investor expectations for both U.S. and international growth.
John Cook / GeekWire:
Residential real estate tech firm Redfin sets IPO terms at $12-$14/share in filing, aiming to raise $100M+  —  Redfin is inching closer to its proposed initial public offering, with the so-called “technology-powered residential real estate brokerage” setting terms for its debut on the NASDAQ stock exchange.
More: 24/7 Wall St.
The Drum:
Interview with Google's Madhav Chinnappa on the goals of the Digital News Initiative, projects like WikiTribune, and natural-language reporting tool Radar  —  Under fire from several quarters for an array of accusations ranging from monopolistic practices to the dissemination (and even funding) …

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:40 PM ET, July 17, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Max Willens / Digiday:
Politico Pro has 20K subscribers and generates 50% of the site's annual revenue

Todd Spangler / Variety:
Rotten Tomatoes editor-in-chief Matt Atchity joins TYT Network, whose flagship show is The Young Turks, as head of programming

Alexis Levinson / BuzzFeed:
Not all Republican lawmakers like Trump's fracas with the press, with some saying it is distracting from coverage of key issues like tax reform

Earlier Picks

Tom Warren / The Verge:
Atari reveals first renderings of Ataribox with SD card support, a HDMI port, and 4 USB ports, says console will run classic games alongside “current content”
Matthew Miller / ZDNet:
HTC unveils HTC Alexa app for HTC U11 in the US to bring hands-free Amazon Alexa support; the app also allows users to listen to Amazon Music and Audible books
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
New line of IBM Z mainframes offer pervasive, full-time encryption to hinder data breaches
