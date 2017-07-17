Open Links In New Tab
July 17, 2017, 4:45 PM
Kelly Fiveash / Ars Technica UK:
UK government announces that porn websites will have to verify UK users are aged 18+ by April 2018; users may be asked to verify with credit card details  —  UK gov't brings in online porn watchdog to police site operators and force compliance.  —  The wobbly, squabbling, minority Tory government …
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft is launching a dedicated LinkedIn app for Windows 10  —  Microsoft is bringing one of its LinkedIn goals to life today with the launch of a dedicated LinkedIn app for Windows 10.  The software giant finalized its $26 billion acquisition of LinkedIn more than six months ago …
LA Galloway / Leigh-Anne Galloway:
Myspace's account recovery form lets anyone who knows a user's email, full name, birthday, username gain access; company warned in April but has done nothing  —  In April this year whilst roaming the plains of the wild world web, I stumbled across an old Myspace account of mine.
Matthew Miller / ZDNet:
HTC unveils HTC Alexa app for HTC U11 in the US to bring hands-free Amazon Alexa support; the app also allows users to listen to Amazon Music and Audible books  —  Throughout the history of HTC, it has been known to be the first to bring various technologies and features to the smartphone world.
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
New line of IBM Z mainframes offer pervasive, full-time encryption to hinder data breaches  —  Big Blue announced that its latest IBM Z mainframe computer will be able to encrypt all of the data in an enterprise all of the time, bringing encryption to everything from cloud services to databases.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Atari reveals first renderings of Ataribox with SD card support, a HDMI port, and 4 USB ports, says console will run classic games alongside “current content”  —  Atari started teasing its Ataribox at E3 this year, promising a “brand new Atari product.”

