|Nilay Patel / The Verge:
|Dean Bubley / Dean Bubley's Disruptive Wireless:
|John Mannes / TechCrunch:
|Matthew Miller / ZDNet:
|Brian Fung / Washington Post:
|Benedict Evans:
|Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
|Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
|Brian Reigh / Android Authority:
|Maria Armental / Wall Street Journal:
|Lucia Moses / Digiday:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:40 AM ET, July 17, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Karen DeYoung / Washington Post:
|Bloomberg:
|Chris Davies / SlashGear:
|Globes Online:
|Steve Kovach / Business Insider:
|Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Business Insider:
|Marc Schneider / Billboard:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Bloomberg: