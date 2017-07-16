Open Links In New Tab
July 16, 2017, 3:40 PM
Brian Reigh / Android Authority:
Microsoft promises improvements after backlash over Skype's Snapchat-esque redesign on Android and iOS, to restore native sharing and the status icon  —  Ever since Microsoft radically redesigned Skype to look more like Snapchat, the video chatting app's rating has plummeted to an average of just 1 star in some regions.
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
iFixit teardown confirms Note 7 Fan Edition is just a Note 7 with a new, smaller battery  —  Like a phoenix from the ashes, Samsung's ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 has emerged from the fires of its battery woes reborn as the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Fan Edition, a refurbished Note 7 that, hopefully, won't explode.
Lucia Moses / Digiday:
Publishers like Hearst, Bustle, TechCrunch, BBC News, and Mic are shifting their enthusiasm from Snapchat to Instagram  —  Hearst's Kate Lewis can easily rattle off the company's Instagram stats.  Half the company's brands have more than 1 million followers.  Harper's Bazaar has 3 million.
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:40 PM ET, July 16, 2017.

From Mediagazer

BBC:
The BBC's Doctor Who casts its first female Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, succeeding Peter Capaldi, who will leave during the Christmas special episode

Katerina Eva Matsa / Pew Research Center:
Local TV news audiences declined in past decade, but in 2016 digital ad revenue rose 10% YoY, over-the-air revenue rose 11%, similar to other election years

New York Times:
President Trump was good-humored with reporters on Air Force One for an hour, in stark contrast to how he treats the news media in public

More News

Earlier Picks

Wall Street Journal:
Sources: dark web market AlphaBay shut down by law enforcement in US, Canada, and Thailand; one alleged operator found hanged in Thailand prison after arrest
Matthew Hughes / The Next Web:
Facebook tests a built-in animated GIF creator in the camera section of its iOS app, which lets you add GIFs to your Facebook story or post them on your profile
