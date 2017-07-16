|Nilay Patel / The Verge:
|Dean Bubley / Dean Bubley's Disruptive Wireless:
|John Mannes / TechCrunch:
|Brian Fung / Washington Post:
|Benedict Evans:
|Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
|Brian Reigh / Android Authority:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Lucia Moses / Digiday:
|Chris Davies / SlashGear:
|Maria Armental / Wall Street Journal:
|Bloomberg:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:55 PM ET, July 16, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Karen DeYoung / Washington Post:
|Globes Online:
|Steve Kovach / Business Insider:
|Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Business Insider:
|Marc Schneider / Billboard:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Bloomberg:
|Stan Higgins / CoinDesk: