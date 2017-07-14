Open Links In New Tab
July 14, 2017, 2:35 PM
Top News

Wall Street Journal:
Sources: dark web market AlphaBay shut down by law enforcement in US, Canada, and Thailand; one alleged operator found hanged in Thailand prison after arrest  —  Site allegedly sold counterfeit credit cards, illegal drugs  —  An online marketplace that sold illegal goods on the so-called Dark Web …
Rod McGuirk / AP News:
The Australian government proposes a new cybersecurity law, modeled after UK's Investigatory Powers Act, to force tech companies to decrypt messages  —  CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government on Friday proposed a new cybersecurity law to force global technology companies …
Katie Dupere / Mashable:
Free legal chatbot service DoNotPay expands to cover 50 US states and the UK, handles 1,000 legal issues covering consumer and workplace rights  —  Shady businesses, you're on notice.  This robot lawyer is coming after you if you play dirty.  —  Noted legal aid chatbot DoNotPay just announced …
Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
Home interior design AR app Hutch raises $10M Series A led by Zillow  —  Zillow Group is not only a leading online real estate portal, but now the company can call itself an investor, too.  —  The Seattle-based online real estate powerhouse announced Wednesday that it is the lead investor …
More: TechCrunch
E.D. Cauchi / NBC News:
In letter to Sen. Wyden, border patrol says it lacks authority to search travelers' cloud services at border but can search devices' local data without consent  —  U.S. border officers aren't allowed to look at any data stored only in the “cloud” — including social media data …
Wall Street Journal:
China's limits on map data hinder self-driving efforts of foreign car makers in the world's largest auto market  —  Restrictions on digital mapping by overseas firms present hurdles to non-Chinese vehicle and tech companies  —  China is creating roadblocks for U.S. auto makers and tech companies …
From Mediagazer

Scott Moritz / Bloomberg:
Sources: ahead of Time Warner buy, AT&T plans to create telecom and media arms with separate CEOs, overseen by Randall Stephenson, who will become exec chairman

Matt Levine / Bloomberg:
Appeals court rules that New York shield law protects Reorg Research from having to disclose the names of its sources; Murray Energy vows continued litigation

Jon Brodkin / Ars Technica UK:
Net neutrality Day of Action resulted in 3.4M emails to congress, 1.6M+ comments to FCC, but Comcast, Verizon, CenturyLink continue to seek less strict rules

Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources on Uber CEO search: Sheryl Sandberg, Susan Wojcicki, Tom Staggs, Alan Mulally, and Arianna Huffington have little to no interest in the job
