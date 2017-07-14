Open Links In New Tab
July 14, 2017, 5:45 PM
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: dark web market AlphaBay shut down by law enforcement in US, Canada, and Thailand; one alleged operator found hanged in Thailand prison after arrest  —  Site allegedly sold counterfeit credit cards, illegal drugs  —  An online marketplace that sold illegal goods on the so-called Dark Web …
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources on Uber CEO search: Sheryl Sandberg, Susan Wojcicki, Tom Staggs, Alan Mulally, and Arianna Huffington have little to no interest in the job
Nathan Ingraham / Engadget:
Google Play Music's New Release Radio, previously an exclusive for Samsung users, now available to all; station is based on users' listening history  —  Google has officially announced New Release Radio, a station on Google Play Music that provides users with a daily selection of new songs …
Stan Higgins / CoinDesk:
Decentralized blockchain project Tezos raises $232M in its ICO  —  The Tezos blockchain project has completed its initial coin offering, or ICO, bringing in a record-smashing $232m-worth of bitcoin and ether.  —  At close, Tezos had netted 65,536 BTC (worth roughly $156m at current prices) and 360,686 ETH (worth about $76m).
Katie Dupere / Mashable:
Free legal chatbot service DoNotPay expands to cover 50 US states and the UK, handles 1,000 legal issues covering consumer and workplace rights  —  Shady businesses, you're on notice.  This robot lawyer is coming after you if you play dirty.  —  Noted legal aid chatbot DoNotPay just announced …
Rod McGuirk / AP News:
The Australian government proposes a new cybersecurity law, modeled after UK's Investigatory Powers Act, to force tech companies to decrypt messages  —  CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government on Friday proposed a new cybersecurity law to force global technology companies …
Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
Home interior design AR app Hutch raises $10M Series A led by Zillow  —  Zillow Group is not only a leading online real estate portal, but now the company can call itself an investor, too.  —  The Seattle-based online real estate powerhouse announced Wednesday that it is the lead investor …
E.D. Cauchi / NBC News:
In letter to Sen. Wyden, border patrol says it lacks authority to search travelers' cloud services at border but can search devices' local data without consent
Maureen Farrell / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Roku has hired IPO underwriters, and one source says it may file confidentially in the next few weeks, seeking a valuation of ~$1B

