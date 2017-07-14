Open Links In New Tab
July 14, 2017, 3:01 AM
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Sources: Facebook plans to unveil a $200 standalone wireless Oculus VR headset for 2018, which will be more compact than the Rift and lighter than Gear VR  —  The new device will work without being tethered to phone or PC  —  Company bets gadget will popularize VR as Apple did smartphone
Chris Baraniuk / BBC:
UK-based luxury phone-maker Vertu to be liquidated after plan to save it failed; 200 will be laid off  —  A British-based company that made smartphones costing thousands of pounds will be liquidated after a plan to save it failed.  —  Vertu was known for its high-end, jewel-encrusted handsets …
Wall Street Journal:
China's limits on map data hinder self-driving efforts of foreign car makers in the world's largest auto market  —  Restrictions on digital mapping by overseas firms present hurdles to non-Chinese vehicle and tech companies  —  China is creating roadblocks for U.S. auto makers and tech companies …
Tweets: @wsj

Jonathan Handel / Hollywood Reporter:
NPR staffers weigh a possible strike vote as early as Friday night, while management takes a hard line in contract talks

Joseph Bernstein / BuzzFeed:
Leaked documents suggest that Robert Mercer and his family funded Milo Yiannopoulos following his resignation from Breitbart News

Sara Fischer / Axios:
BBC's partnership with CBS ends its deal with ABC, as CBS ends its deal with Sky

Mike Snider / USA Today:
Class action lawsuits now filed in 8 states against CenturyLink, alleging the telecom has systematically overcharged customers, with Minnesota filing today
Tony Romm / Recode:
Net neutrality Day of Action organizers estimate at least 10M saw Wednesday's protest, with over 2M submitting comments to the FCC

Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Uber and Yandex merge ride-sharing services in Russia in $3.7B joint venture; Yandex will invest $100M for a 59.3% stake; Uber will invest $225M for 36.6% stake
John Anon / Android Headlines:
Google releases Backup and Sync as a single desktop backup app, eliminating need for individual uploader tools for Google Drive and Google Photos
Reuters:
Google wins challenge against $1.3B French tax bill, with court ruling Google Ireland Limited wasn't subject to corporate and value-added taxes from 2005-2010
