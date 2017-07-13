|Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Mark Sullivan / Fast Company:
|Rich Woods / Neowin:
|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
|Megan Rose Dickey / TechCrunch:
|John Anon / Android Headlines:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
|Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:45 AM ET, July 13, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Natalia Scalzaretto / Reuters:
|Cory Doctorow / Electronic Frontier Foundation:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
|Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
|Adrienne LaFrance / The Atlantic:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Jeremy Kahn / Bloomberg:
|Lauren Thomas / CNBC:
|Ben Schoon / 9to5Google:
|Reuters:
|Bill Ready / PayPal:
|Sean Captain / Fast Company: