July 13, 2017, 8:35 AM
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Uber and Yandex merge ride-sharing services in Russia in a $3.7B JV, in which Yandex will invest $100M for a 59.3% stake, Uber will invest $225M for 36.6% stake  —  Yandex to take controlling stake in new combined venture  —  Deal marks Uber's second major global retreat after China
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
14M+ records of Verizon users who called customer service, including phone numbers, addresses, PINs, were left exposed for over week after telecom was notified  —  Customer records for at least 14 million subscribers, including phone numbers and account PINs, were exposed.
Mark Sullivan / Fast Company:
Source: Apple working on rear-facing 3D laser system for new iPhone which will enable better depth detection for AR apps and improved autofocus  —  The addition will make future iPhones far better suited to the AR experiences being created by developers using the ARKit development platform.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Microsoft unveils new Outlook for iOS and Android with quick reply, improved sidebar, and improves search to include attachments, travel plans, deliveries, more  —  Microsoft today unveiled a redesigned version of its popular Outlook mobile app for iOS and Android, which most notably includes …
John Anon / Android Headlines:
Google releases Backup and Sync as a single desktop backup app, eliminating need for individual uploader tools for Google Drive and Google Photos  —  Google has today announced the launch of its new Backup and Sync tool.  This is a feature which is now available for both Windows and Mac …
Megan Rose Dickey / TechCrunch:
Apple debuts HomeKit smart home experiences in retail stores worldwide to show off controlling various product like the Philips Hue light bulb with Home app  —  Unless you've had a chance to try some Apple HomeKit products in someone's home or apartment, it can be hard to understand how it all works.
Dustin Volz / Reuters:
US General Services Administration removes Kaspersky Lab from two lists of approved vendors used by government agencies to purchase IT  —  WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Tuesday removed Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab from two lists of approved vendors used by government agencies …
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Report: Amazon is considering giving Alexa developers access to transcripts of what people say when their applications are used  —  A substantial shift in Amazon's stance on consumer privacy  —  Amazon is considering granting third-party app developers access to transcripts of audio recordings saved …
Adrienne LaFrance / The Atlantic:
New tech allows realistic superimposing of people's mouth movements in video, making them appear to say something they didn't, which could be used to deceive  —  The president was seething.  —  His problem was with the press, yes, but also with the technology they used.  Electronic media had changed everything.
Natalia Scalzaretto / Reuters:
Google will allow users to post stories, videos, and photos on Google Earth within the next 2-3 years, says project director Rebecca Moore  —  2 MIN READ  —  RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) wants users to post millions of stories, video and photos on its Google Earth platform …

CBS News:
CBS News and BBC News announce global editorial and newsgathering partnership, sharing video, editorial content, and other resources

Hadas Gold / Politico:
HuffPost launches a 7-week, 23-city bus tour through Middle America to “learn what it means to be American today,” which sources say could cost $1M

Lukas I. Alpert / Wall Street Journal:
WSJ announces a newsroom reorganization, with Deputy EIC Matt Murray promoted to exec editor; EIC Baker says it's not a “job cutting exercise”

Lauren Thomas / CNBC:
Amazon Prime Day drove record levels of Prime sign-ups and sales, with sales growing 60% YoY; the Echo Dot was the most popular purchase among Prime members

Reuters:
Google wins challenge against $1.3B French tax bill, with court ruling Google Ireland Limited wasn't subject to corporate and value-added taxes from 2005-2010
Nicole Lee / Engadget:
Facebook adds Facebook Live support to its social VR app Spaces, allowing Oculus Rift users to broadcast their VR hangouts on the social network
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Google acquires Indian AI startup Halli Labs, which was building AI tools to address “old problems and domains”
James Vincent / The Verge:
Microsoft releases free Seeing AI app on iOS that uses AI to recognize people, objects, and scenes, and narrates the world to blind people
Bill Ready / PayPal:
PayPal added as a payment option on iTunes, App Store, iBooks, and Apple Music in Canada and Mexico, with roll-out in US and other countries soon
Sean Captain / Fast Company:
Q&A with Evan Greer of the nonprofit Fight for the Future, who organized Wednesday's “Net Neutrality Day of Action”
