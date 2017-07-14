|Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
|Chris Baraniuk / BBC:
|E.D. Cauchi / NBC News:
|Maureen Farrell / Wall Street Journal:
|Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Rod McGuirk / AP News:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Ian Cutress / AnandTech:
|Rich Woods / Neowin:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:20 AM ET, July 14, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Gerrit De Vynck / Bloomberg:
|Mike Snider / USA Today:
|Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
|Lauren Johnson / Adweek:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Eduard Kovacs / SecurityWeek:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
|Megan Rose Dickey / TechCrunch:
|Mark Sullivan / Fast Company:
|Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
|John Anon / Android Headlines:
|Reuters: