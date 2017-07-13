|Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Chris Baraniuk / BBC:
|Eduard Kovacs / SecurityWeek:
|Rich Woods / Neowin:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Sean Captain / Fast Company:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Mark Sullivan / Fast Company:
|Ian Cutress / AnandTech:
|Megan Rose Dickey / TechCrunch:
|Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
|John Anon / Android Headlines:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:00 PM ET, July 13, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
|Lauren Johnson / Adweek:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Cory Doctorow / Electronic Frontier Foundation:
|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
|Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
|Adrienne LaFrance / The Atlantic:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Jeremy Kahn / Bloomberg:
|Reuters:
|Bill Ready / PayPal: