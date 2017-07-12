Open Links In New Tab
July 12, 2017, 7:45 AM
Sean Captain / Fast Company:
Q&A with Evan Greer of the nonprofit Fight For The Future, who's organizing Wednesday's “Net Neutrality Day of Action” protest  —  Evan Greer is leading a coalition of the world's biggest internet companies to mobilize users to fight the Trump administration's rollback of rules.
Karl Bode / Techdirt:
AT&T pretends it loves net neutrality and joins Wednesday's Day of Action protest, despite its consistent opposition to it over the years  —  You'd be hard pressed to find a bigger enemy of net neutrality than the fine folks at AT&T. The company has a history of all manner …
David Ruddock / Android Police:
Sources: the 2017 Pixel XL, manufactured by LG, will have a 6" AMOLED display with a 2:1 aspect ratio and smaller bezels  —  The image you see above is what we believe to be an accurate representation of Google's 2017 flagship smartphone, the 2nd-generation Pixel “XL.”
Jordan Novet / CNBC:
Google announces a new AI-focused early stage venture fund, Gradient Ventures, which promises its portfolio startups access to Google engineers  —  - The idea is to spur innovation in artificial intelligence while also providing interesting experiences to Google engineers.
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Facebook to gradually expand worldwide beta of display ads in Messenger's Home screen, which follow an auction-based model  —  Facebook Messenger will start to extend its home screen ads beta worldwide in the weeks ahead, Messenger head of product Stan Chudnovsky announced today.
Sean Hollister / CNET:
Logitech acquires headset maker Astro Gaming for $85M in all-cash deal to expand into game console market  —  The PC peripherals company hopes to crack the console gaming market.  —  Logitech is one of the best-known brands of keyboards, mice, headphones and webcams, whether you're a gamer or not.
Wall Street Journal:
As Google pays academics for research that often ends up justifying its controversial business practices, many academics fail to disclose their funding source  —  Google operates a little-known program to harness the brain power of university researchers to help sway opinion and public policy …
Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
Ex-Twitter engineers raise $10.5M Series A for microservices management startup Buoyant  —  Buoyant, a 13-person startup led by former Twitter engineers and now backed by a former member of Twitter's board of directors, has raised a $10.5 million Series A round to apply lessons learned …
More: TechCrunch and SiliconANGLE
AnandTech:
How Intel's new “Skylake-SP"-based Xeon server chips, launched today, stack up against AMD's EPYC line  —  This morning kicks off a very interesting time in the world of server-grade CPUs.  Officially launching today is Intel's latest generation of Xeon processors, based on the “Skylake-SP” architecture.

Oliver Darcy / CNNMoney:
How pro-Trump media reacted to Donald J. Trump Jr.'s emails, based on internal Slack chatter at Breitbart, Fox broadcasts, and more

Ted Johnson / Variety:
Sparking skeptical responses, AT&T says it will join other tech and media firms in Wednesday's “day of action” protesting rollback of net neutrality rules

Betsy Reed / The Intercept:
First Look Media's press freedom fund is helping finance legal defense of Reality Winner, who's being prosecuted for allegedly leaking to its site The Intercept

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / Motherboard:
1Password moves away from one-time licensing with a local storage option to a cloud-based $2.99/month subscription
