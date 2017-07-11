|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Bloomberg:
|Mishaal Rahman / xda-developers:
|Matt Day / The Seattle Times:
|Elliot Silver / DomainInvesting.com:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Jason Del Rey / Recode:
|Kim Hart / Axios:
|Russell Brandom / The Verge:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Electronic Frontier Foundation:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:45 AM ET, July 11, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Issie Lapowsky / Wired:
|Joe Mullin / Ars Technica:
|James Vincent / The Verge:
|Davey Alba / Wired:
|Scott Stein / CNET:
|Reuters:
|Mark Harris / Wired:
|Jim Rutenberg / New York Times: