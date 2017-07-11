|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Jason Del Rey / Recode:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Bloomberg:
|Scott Stein / CNET:
|Russell Brandom / The Verge:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Kim Hart / Axios:
|Electronic Frontier Foundation:
|Joe Mullin / Ars Technica:
|Jim Rutenberg / New York Times:
|Elliot Silver / DomainInvesting.com:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:45 AM ET, July 11, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|James Vincent / The Verge:
|Davey Alba / Wired:
|Reuters:
|Mark Harris / Wired:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Chris Duckett / ZDNet:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Anna Irrera / Reuters: