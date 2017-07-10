|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Jason Del Rey / Recode:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Scott Stein / CNET:
|Bloomberg:
|Joe Mullin / Ars Technica:
|Kim Hart / Axios:
|Jim Rutenberg / New York Times:
|Russell Brandom / The Verge:
|Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:
|James Vincent / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:15 PM ET, July 10, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Electronic Frontier Foundation:
|Davey Alba / Wired:
|Reuters:
|Mark Harris / Wired:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Chris Duckett / ZDNet:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Anna Irrera / Reuters: