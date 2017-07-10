Open Links In New Tab
July 10, 2017, 2:10 PM
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft announces Microsoft 365 subscriptions for businesses with Office and Windows combined  —  Microsoft is announcing Microsoft 365 today, a new way for businesses to purchase Office and Windows together.  While the software giant has sold Office 365 and Windows 10 to businesses …
Jason Del Rey / Recode:
Amazon has quietly rolled out free smart home consultation and $99 in-home product installation service in seven markets  —  The new service is aimed at educating customers about “the smart home” — and, naturally, about Alexa.  —  For 15 years, Best Buy's Geek Squad installation …
Scott Stein / CNET:
Facebook drops price of Oculus VR headset for the second time in four months, now $399 with Touch Controller for six weeks  —  The Oculus Rift and Touch controller bundle is $399 for the summer, months before Oculus' big fall event.  —  Facebook's Oculus Rift VR headset already got one price drop back in March.
Jim Rutenberg / New York Times:
News Media Alliance, with members including NYT, WaPo, and News Corp, seeks antitrust exemption from Congress to negotiate collectively with Google and Facebook  —  Google and Facebook continue to gobble up the digital advertising market, siphoning away revenue that once paid for the quality journalism …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Twitter lets you avoid trolls with new settings options to mute newly registered users, people you don't follow, and people who don't follow you  —  When trolls barge into people's notifications with offensive replies or user names, they might not keep coming back to Twitter.
Reuters:
Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio is investigating an alleged data breach of 100M+ customers including names, telephone numbers, and email addresses  —  India's Reliance Jio is investigating whether personal data of over 100 million of its customers had leaked onto a website …
Chris Duckett / ZDNet:
After tweet about discussing an “impenetrable Cyber Security unit” with Putin, Trump tweets he doesn't think the joint effort can happen  —  Fellow politicians have lined up to deride US President Donald Trump's idea of a cybersecurity partnership with Russia.
Anna Irrera / Reuters:
Stripe partners with WeChat Pay, which has 600M+ users, and Alipay, with 520M+ users, to let its merchants outside China integrate payments via those platforms  —  Silicon Valley startup Stripe has partnered with digital payment providers Alipay and WeChat Pay to enable merchants using …

