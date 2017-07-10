|Chris Duckett / ZDNet:
|Marcy Wheeler / emptywheel:
|Jim Rutenberg / New York Times:
|Ben Sullivan / Motherboard:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Anna Irrera / Reuters:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Kim Hart / Axios:
|Pippa Biddle / Wired:
|Cory Doctorow / Electronic Frontier Foundation:
|Tamara Chuang / Denver Post:
|Marcus Baram / Fast Company:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:20 AM ET, July 10, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Adam K. Raymond / Vulture:
|Biz Carson / Business Insider:
|Dominique Vidalon / Reuters:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Lulu Yilun Chen / Bloomberg:
|Jeff John Roberts / Fortune:
|Nat Levy / GeekWire: