Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
July 8, 2017, 9:35 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Tamara Chuang / Denver Post:
After burying elimination of free plan in ToS update, Photobucket starts demanding $400/year for hosted images, kills client links on Amazon, eBay, other sites  —  Denver photo-sharing site says it needs to find “sustainable business” … Denver-based Photobucket on Thursday …
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Waymo drops 3 of 4 patent infringement claims against Uber, says Uber no longer uses infringing tech; bulk of the case related to trade secrets theft remains  —  Waymo, Alphabet Inc.'s self-driving car division, dropped three of four patent infringement claims in its lawsuit against Uber Technologies Inc …
Cory Doctorow / Electronic Frontier Foundation:
After controversial vote, W3C announces it will publish Encrypted Media Extensions, a type of DRM for web video, without protection for security researchers  —  Early today, the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standards body publicly announced its intention to publish Encrypted Media Extensions …
Joyce Lee / Reuters:
Samsung Electronics forecasts record quarterly profit of ~$12B in Q2, up 72% year-over-year  —  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) on Friday said its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 72 percent from a year earlier to a new record, beating analyst estimates, as strong memory chip prices helped widen margins.
Kim Hart / Axios:
Sources: Trump will delay and ultimately rescind a rule scheduled to go into effect July 17 that would let entrepreneurs immigrate to US to start companies  —  In the coming days, the Trump administration will delay and ultimately rescind an Obama administration rule allowing foreign entrepreneurs …
George Avalos / Mercury News:
Facebook proposes Willow Campus, “mixed-use village” expansion to its Menlo Park campus with office buildings, housing, retail space, and a grocery store  —  The proposed village includes offices, home, a grocery store, and parks and plazas  —  MENLO PARK — Aiming …
Tim Bradshaw / Financial Times:
Qualcomm asks US ITC to ban imports of certain iPhone models using Intel components due to infringement of 6 patents that it claims are not standard-essential  —  Chipmaker claims infringement by some models and seeks ‘cease and desist’ order  —  Read next

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Sports fans get a major upgrade  —  How technology is helping teams connect with their followers like never before.
eero:
The Second Generation of eero is Here  —  Learn about an all-new WiFi system, a premium security service, and our vision for the home of the future.
Zoho:
Zoho Books is GST-ready for India  —  India's tryst with GST began at the stroke of midnight on June 30th.  Billed as a landmark tax reform, GST will not just unify the nation under one tax …
Vantiv:
What could Grocery and IoT look like with payments?  —  I find myself thinking how IoT, payments and simplification of daily duties could be mashed together to simplify the grocery store
Worldpay:
55% of users think VR & AR will be as popular as smartphones  —  Join our webinar to study consumer perception, user trends and how payments will help facilitate new digital experiences in VR & AR.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:35 PM ET, July 8, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Joe Pompeo / Politico:
BuzzFeed EIC Ben Smith criticizes CNN for not defending Andrew Kaczynski, says along with recent resignations of three reporters, it sends a “terrible signal”

Erik Wemple / Washington Post:
Rachel Maddow warns other media that her show received a tip with a bogus document about Trump-Russia, in what she thinks was an effort to discredit her

Brandon Weigel / Baltimore City Paper:
Baltimore Sun Media Group, owned by Tronc, plans to close 40-year-old City Paper later this year

More News

Jim Waterson / BuzzFeed:
Sources reveal how UK political parties spent ~£3.2M on online ads during 2017 general election, including efforts to coordinate ad targeting on- and off-line

Earlier Picks

Reed Albergotti / The Information:
Source: Jawbone to be liquidated, as founder Hosain Rahman moves to his new startup, Jawbone Health Hub, providing health-related hardware and software services
Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / Motherboard:
Interviews reveal a slow start for Apple's bug bounty program as some feel financial rewards are too small or reporting bugs would prevent research
Adam Satariano / Bloomberg:
SoundCloud cuts 173 employees, or about 40% of its staff, and plans to close its offices in San Francisco and London to cut costs and stay independent
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor