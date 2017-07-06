Open Links In New Tab
July 6, 2017, 2:55 PM
CNBC:
Microsoft says it plans to cut thousands of jobs, mostly from its sales teams outside the US, starting today  —  Microsoft announced a major reorganization on Wednesday that will include thousands of layoffs, largely in sales.  —  The job cuts amount to less than 10 percent …
Adam Satariano / Bloomberg:
SoundCloud cuts 173 employees, or about 40% of its staff, and plans to close its offices in San Francisco and London to cut costs and stay independent  —  Music service will close offices in San Francisco, London  —  SoundClound has struggled to compete against Spotify, Apple
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Uber rolls out rider tipping and its “pay for wait” program, penalizing riders who make drivers wait 2+ minutes, to over 100 US and Canadian cities today  —  A change is gonna come  —  Starting today, Uber's new in-app tipping option is being rolled out in 100 cities in the US and Canada …
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Amazon and Dish Network have discussed a partnership to enter the wireless business, though no deal is imminent  —  For years, Dish Network has sought out partnerships with just about every major telecom company.  Now, a somewhat surprising potential partner has emerged: Amazon.com.
Erin Griffith / Fortune:
An overview of proposals on what the VC industry can do to minimize sexual harassment including: zero-tolerance policies, codifying expectations, transparency  —  While the rest of America watched fireworks and ate BBQ, the citizens of Startup Land spent the July 4th holiday weekend glued …
Aaron Pressman / Fortune:
HMD Global partners with German lens maker Zeiss to design hardware and software for Nokia-branded phones  —  The next wave of Nokia-branded smartphones will carry another well-known name, but from the photography market: Zeiss.  HMD Global, the Finnish startup that's taken over the Nokia phone brand …

Earlier Picks

Jeremy Kahn / Bloomberg:
DeepMind hires three prominent Canadian computer scientists to open a research lab in Edmonton, its first outside the UK
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Source: Facebook is making a clone of live group video chat app Houseparty that's called Bonfire and is slated to debut this fall
