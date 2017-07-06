Open Links In New Tab
Erin Griffith / Fortune:
An overview of proposals on what the VC industry can do to minimize sexual harassment including: zero-tolerance policies, codifying expectations, transparency  —  While the rest of America watched fireworks and ate BBQ, the citizens of Startup Land spent the July 4th holiday weekend glued …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Snapchat finally lets users attach links to all Snaps and adds voice filters and backdrop editing tool  —  Snapchat is breaking its long-standing “no links” rule today while also providing some novel new creative tools to keep it one step ahead of Instagram.
Jeremy Kahn / Bloomberg:
DeepMind hires three prominent Canadian computer scientists to open a research lab in Edmonton, its first outside the UK  —  Tech companies scooping up professors raises brain drain fears  —  DeepMind, the London-based artificial intelligence company, is hiring three prominent computer scientists …
Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / Motherboard:
NotPetya malware-linked hackers empty BTC wallet, ask for 100BTC for private decryption key in attempt to reset narrative that it's ransomware, not wiperware  —  Hackers connected to the disruptive world-wide ransomware attack that crippled Ukraine and hit computers all over the world have surfaced online.
Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:
Nokia and Xiaomi sign a business collaboration agreement and multi-year patent deal, which includes cross-licensing for cellular standard essential patents  —  The deal will give the companies access to a wider pool of patents and equipment.  —  Nokia and Xiaomi have signed …
Lulu Yilun Chen / Bloomberg:
Alibaba launches Tmall Genie, a voice assistant-controlled speaker for Chinese customers, available in limited beta  —  Tencent, Baidu also developing their own home assistants  —  The Tmall Genie will sell for 499 yuan during its trial period  —  The competition in digital speaker-assistants …
David Kravets / Ars Technica:
Electronic Privacy Information Center files privacy suit over Trump election commission's voter data request  —  Lawsuit: Commission asks states “to send voter records to an unsecure web site.”  —  As many as 44 US states are now refusing to hand voter data over to President Donald Trump …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Amazon confirms Voicebot's analysis: Alexa has over 15K skills, up from 10K in February; Voicebot says Google Home has 378 voice apps and Cortana has 65  —  Amazon's Alexa voice platform has now passed 15,000 skills — the voice-powered apps that run on devices like the Echo speaker, Echo Dot, newer Echo Show and others.

From Mediagazer

Andrew Kaczynski / CNN:
CNN finds identity of Reddit user behind Trump-CNN wrestling video but won't name him; user posts apology to CNN, media, and Reddit

Jordan Sargent / Spin:
Former staff on why MTV News longform journalism experiment failed: no critical reporting, article deletion on artist request, lack of direction by management

Keith J. Kelly / New York Post:
Filing: Renaissance Technologies, owned by Breitbart News backer Robert Mercer, bought nearly 2.5M Time Inc. shares in Q1, with the 2.51% stake valued at $48.1M

Luke Parker / Brave New Coin:
South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Bithumb, was hacked; info of some users accessed and later used in phishing attacks to steal funds from accounts
Timothy W. Martin / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Samsung is developing a voice-activated smart speaker powered by its digital assistant Bixby, internally code-named Vega, with release date TBD
