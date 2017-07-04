Open Links In New Tab
July 4, 2017, 5:50 PM
Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
Multiple accusations of unwanted physical advances by Dave McClure surface, as 500 Startups partner Elizabeth Yin resigns over lack of internal transparency  —  An email circulated to 500 Startups staffers by its Mountain View accelerator lead and partner Elizabeth Yin makes several claims …
Dan Primack / Axios:
Dave McClure resigns as a general partner of 500 Startups, following admission of inappropriate behavior toward women; he had already stepped down from CEO role  —  Dave McClure has resigned as a general partner of funds managed by 500 Startups, the seed investment group he founded in 2010, Axios has learned.
Timothy W. Martin / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Samsung is developing a voice-activated smart speaker powered by its digital assistant Bixby, internally code-named Vega  —  Samsung is developing a voice-activated speaker powered by its digital assistant Bixby, joining a proliferating arms race in tabletop devices against the likes of Amazon, Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft.
Jonathan Stempel / Reuters:
US privacy suit alleging Facebook tracked logged out users is dismissed; judge ruled users failed to show economic harm or a reasonable expectation of privacy  —  A U.S. judge has dismissed nationwide litigation accusing Facebook Inc (FB.O) of tracking users' internet activity even after they logged out of the social media website.
StreetInsider.com:
KGI's iPhone predictions: OLED iPhone won't have fingerprint recognition, supports 3D sensing for facial recognition, all models have 64GB, 256GB options, more  —  Find out which companies are about to raise their dividend well before the news hits the Street with StreetInsider.com's Dividend Insider Elite.
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple is testing using facial recognition powered by a new 3D sensor to unlock OLED iPhone and make payments; source: eye scanning also being tested
Cherlynn Low / Engadget:
Preorders open for Token, a $249 ring with fingerprint reader and NFC for payments or logins; launch partners include MasterCard, Microsoft, Visa, HID  —  Smart rings aren't a novel idea — there are plenty of fitness tracking, notification-sending, payment or even protective finger ornaments around.
Sijia Jiang / Reuters:
China's Tencent to impose play time and spending limits for kids on a top-grossing game Honour of Kings, after receiving complaints about game's addictiveness  —  Tencent Holdings, China's biggest gaming and social media firm by revenue, said it will limit play time for some young users of …
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft's Joe Belfiore says Windows 10 Timeline feature will be delayed until after Fall Creators Update  —  Microsoft revealed its new Timeline feature of Windows 10 earlier this year, noting it would arrive in the upcoming Fall Creators Update.  Timeline is designed to allow Windows 10 users …
Sam Shead / Business Insider:
UK's data protection watchdog rules that Google DeepMind's first deal with the NHS failed to comply with data protection law  —  The UK's data protection watchdog has ruled that a deal between DeepMind and an NHS trust “failed to comply with data protection law.”

Meg James / Los Angeles Times:
Jamie Horowitz, president of Fox Sports National Networks, is fired less than a week after 21CF began probe of allegations of sexual harassment

Vivienne Chow / Variety:
Chinese tech and media company Tencent lost $14B on the Hong Kong stock exchange after being criticized by the Communist Party-run paper People's Daily

Erik Hayden / Hollywood Reporter:
John Oliver devotes 19 minutes to documenting how Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns 173 US TV stations, injects right-wing talking points into local TV news

HBR.org:
Study: TechCrunch Disrupt videos show VCs focus more on potential gains when interviewing male founders, more on losses in interviews with female entrepreneurs
