Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
July 3, 2017, 5:50 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple is testing using facial recognition powered by a new 3D sensor to unlock OLED iPhone and make payments; source: eye scanning also being tested  —  Company said to plan 3-D sensor for logins, approving payments  —  Technology being tested as replacement for fingerprint scanner
StreetInsider.com:
KGI's iPhone predictions: OLED iPhone won't have fingerprint recognition, supports 3D sensing for facial recognition, all models have 64GB, 256GB options, more  —  Find out which companies are about to raise their dividend well before the news hits the Street with StreetInsider.com's Dividend Insider Elite.
Dan Primack / Axios:
Dave McClure resigns as a general partner of 500 Startups, following admission of inappropriate behavior toward women; he had already stepped down from CEO role  —  Dave McClure has resigned as a general partner of funds managed by 500 Startups, the seed investment group he founded in 2010, Axios has learned.
Dave McClure / 500 Hats:
Dave McClure apologizes for inappropriate advances towards multiple women, says Christine Tsai and 500 Startups senior management were unaware until recently
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft's Joe Belfiore says Windows 10 Timeline feature will be delayed until after Fall Creators Update  —  Microsoft revealed its new Timeline feature of Windows 10 earlier this year, noting it would arrive in the upcoming Fall Creators Update.  Timeline is designed to allow Windows 10 users …
Sam Shead / Business Insider:
UK's data protection watchdog rules that Google DeepMind's first deal with the NHS failed to comply with data protection law  —  The UK's data protection watchdog has ruled that a deal between DeepMind and an NHS trust “failed to comply with data protection law.”
HBR.org:
Study: TechCrunch Disrupt videos show VCs focus more on potential gains when interviewing male founders, more on losses in interviews with female entrepreneurs  —  There is an enormous gender gap in venture capital funding in the United States.  Female entrepreneurs receive only about 2% …
Brian Feldman / New York Magazine:
Tumblr's uncertain future demonstrates the difficulty of monetizing internet culture, as do the fortunes of Twitter, Reddit, 4chan, and even YouTube  —  Earlier this month, Verizon completed its acquisition of Yahoo, incorporating the internet-portal pioneer's slate of brands under a new umbrella corporation named, ominously, Oath.
Zoe Tillman / BuzzFeed:
Facebook is challenging a gag order from a DC court, which prevented it from notifying users about search warrants for their accounts  —  New public court filings — in an otherwise sealed case — reveal a brewing First Amendment fight between Facebook and federal prosecutors over an order blocking …
Natasha Singer / New York Times:
How Code.org, which has raised $60M from Google and others, is influencing education, with help from a broader push by firms like Apple and Microsoft  —  At a White House gathering of tech titans last week, Timothy D. Cook, the chief executive of Apple, delivered a blunt message to President Trump …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Block party  —  How Minecraft is helping build thriving new public spaces in communities around the world, block by block.
eero:
The Second Generation of eero is Here  —  Learn about an all-new WiFi system, a premium security service, and our vision for the home of the future.
Zoho:
Zoho Books is GST-ready for India  —  India's tryst with GST began at the stroke of midnight on June 30th.  Billed as a landmark tax reform, GST will not just unify the nation under one tax …
Vantiv:
What could Grocery and IoT look like with payments?  —  I find myself thinking how IoT, payments and simplification of daily duties could be mashed together to simplify the grocery store
Worldpay:
XX% of consumers haven't used VR & AR yet  —  We surveyed 16,000 consumers across eight countries.  Find out why now by clicking here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:50 PM ET, July 3, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

The Guardian:
CNN says Trump is encouraging violence against reporters by tweeting an altered 2007 Wrestlemania video of Trump body-slamming a man with a CNN logo as a head

Benjamin Mullin / Poynter:
How New Jersey's Star-Ledger snapped photos of Gov. Christie on a beach he'd closed to the public, taking aerial pictures from a small plane

Meg James / Los Angeles Times:
Jamie Horowitz, president of Fox Sports National Networks, is fired less than a week after 21CF began probe of allegations of sexual harassment

More News

Earlier Picks

Politico:
Trump voter-fraud panel's data request made to all states is a gold mine for hackers, say infosec experts; 20+ states refuse, including Mississippi and Virginia
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor