July 3, 2017, 5:35 AM
Dave McClure / 500 Hats:
Dave McClure apologizes for inappropriate advances towards multiple women, says Christine Tsai and 500 Startups senior management were unaware until recently  —  By now you may have heard I f**ked up, and people are calling me a creep.  —  While I'd like to believe that I'm not a bad or evil person …
Katie Benner / New York Times:
More female entrepreneurs describe sexual harassment by investors on the record; Dave McClure is no longer running 500 Startups after an internal investigation  —  Their stories came out slowly, even hesitantly, at first.  Then in a rush.  —  One female entrepreneur recounted …
Christine Tsai / 500 Startups:
Christine Tsai says she is now CEO of 500 Startups after Dave McClure was found to have behaved inappropriately with women  —  “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”  —  This is the advice I give to people whenever they ask for it.  It's aspirational, which means it is a lot easier said than done.
Politico:
Trump voter-fraud panel's data request made to all states is a gold mine for hackers, say infosec experts; 20+ states refuse, including Mississippi and Virginia  —  Cybersecurity specialists are warning that President Donald Trump's voter-fraud commission may unintentionally expose voter data …
Natasha Singer / New York Times:
How Code.org, which has raised $60M from Google and others, is influencing education, with help from a broader push by firms like Apple and Microsoft  —  At a White House gathering of tech titans last week, Timothy D. Cook, the chief executive of Apple, delivered a blunt message to President Trump …
Brian Feldman / New York Magazine:
Tumblr's uncertain future demonstrates the difficulty of monetizing internet culture, as do the fortunes of Twitter, Reddit, 4chan, and even YouTube  —  Earlier this month, Verizon completed its acquisition of Yahoo, incorporating the internet-portal pioneer's slate of brands under a new umbrella corporation named, ominously, Oath.

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:35 AM ET, July 3, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Zac Bowden / Windows Central:
Images of Microsoft's scrapped Surface Mini leak, showing a felt-like exterior and kickstand
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Facebook says it will identify and demote links from users who post more than 50 times a day in News Feed
