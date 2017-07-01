Open Links In New Tab
July 1, 2017, 3:10 PM
Katie Benner / New York Times:
More female entrepreneurs describe sexual harassment by investors on the record; Dave McClure is no longer running 500 Startups after an internal investigation  —  Their stories came out slowly, even hesitantly, at first.  Then in a rush.  —  One female entrepreneur recounted …
Christine Tsai / 500 Startups:
Christine Tsai says she is now CEO of 500 Startups after Dave McClure was found to have behaved inappropriately with women  —  “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”  —  This is the advice I give to people whenever they ask for it.  It's aspirational, which means it is a lot easier said than done.
New York Times:
Germany passes law allowing fines of up to $57M for social media companies if they do not delete illegal, racist, or slanderous content within 24 hours  —  BERLIN — Social media companies operating in Germany face fines of as much as $57 million if they do not delete illegal …
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Facebook says it will identify and demote links from users who post more than 50 times a day in News Feed  —  People who post 50-plus times per day are likely sharing spam or false news, Facebook says.  —  Facebook has a new way of identifying false news and spam in users' feeds …
Patrick Klepek / Waypoint:
Palmer Luckey pledges $2,000 per month to a crowdfunding campaign for software that makes Oculus exclusives playable on HTC Vive  —  The co-founder, who left Facebook a few months after a political controversy, hasn't fully left VR behind.  —  Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey may not longer …
Zac Bowden / Windows Central:
Images of Microsoft's scrapped Surface Mini leak, showing a felt-like exterior and kickstand  —  Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central.  Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows 10 on PCs, tablets, phones, and more.  Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices!
TechCrunch:
Gaming firm Razer seeks to raise over $600M in Hong Kong IPO  —  Jul 1, 2017, 11:39 amJul 1, 2017, 11:39 am  —  Gaming firm Razer has filed to go public through an IPO in Hong Kong as it looks to raise more than $600 million to go after growth opportunities.

From Mediagazer

Jason Le Miere / Newsweek:
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski say White House officials told them a negative story in the National Enquirer would be spiked if they apologized to Trump

Josh Gerstein / Politico:
BuzzFeed subpoenas federal agencies for details of probe into Trump-Russia dossier, as part of discovery in libel suit filed by tech exec Aleksej Gubarev

Katy Waldman / Slate:
How journalists line the walls on Capitol Hill, hoping to catch senators saying more than just evasive, boilerplate answers on the US health insurance bill

Martin Luis Gomez / Facebook Code:
Facebook says its solar-powered Aquila drone completed its second test flight successfully, flying for 1 hour and 46 minutes before landing perfectly
