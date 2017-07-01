Open Links In New Tab
July 1, 2017, 2:05 AM
Katie Benner / New York Times:
More female entrepreneurs describe sexual harassment by investors on the record; Dave McClure is no longer running 500 Startups after an internal investigation  —  Their stories came out slowly, even hesitantly, at first.  Then in a rush.  —  One female entrepreneur recounted …
Christine Tsai / 500 Startups:
Christine Tsai says she is now CEO of 500 Startups after Dave McClure was found to have behaved inappropriately with women  —  “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”  —  This is the advice I give to people whenever they ask for it.  It's aspirational, which means it is a lot easier said than done.
New York Times:
Germany passes law allowing fines of up to $57M for social media companies if they do not delete illegal, racist, or slanderous content within 24 hours  —  BERLIN — Social media companies operating in Germany face fines of as much as $57 million if they do not delete illegal …
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Facebook says it will identify and demote links from users who post more than 50 times a day in News Feed  —  People who post 50-plus times per day are likely sharing spam or false news, Facebook says.  —  Facebook has a new way of identifying false news and spam in users' feeds …
Martin Luis Gomez / Facebook Code:
Facebook says its solar-powered Aquila drone completed its second test flight successfully, flying for 1 hour and 46 minutes before landing perfectly  —  Just after dawn on May 22, Facebook reached another exciting and important milestone for the Aquila program — completing the successful second full-scale test flight of the aircraft.
Benjamin Romano / Xconomy:
Redfin files for $100M IPO, discloses “Redfin Now” subsidiary that buys houses for resale  —  Seattle-based online real estate brokerage Redfin is filing to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.  —  The offering paperwork filed Friday afternoon by the 15-year-old company …
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
AMD's new Ryzen PRO CPUs designed for corporate desktops come with standard Ryzen features plus a 3-year warranty, additional management and security features  —  AMD wants to go after Intel vPro while avoiding Intel's excessive product segmentation.  —  AMD today launched Ryzen Pro (styled …
 

Earlier Picks

Kurt Schlosser / GeekWire:
McMansion Hell architecture criticism blog returns and Zillow drops its complaint against the EFF-supported blogger after backlash over fair use of images
