Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 29, 2017, 11:10 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Jeff John Roberts / Fortune:
Canada's top court rules that Google can be compelled by lower courts to remove search results worldwide, causing concern among civil liberties groups  —  The Supreme Court of Canada ruled against Google on Wednesday in a closely-watched intellectual property case over whether judges can apply …
New York Times:
Malware attack raises concern that the NSA has lost control over cyberweapons they developed, and that damage from the Shadow Brokers leaks could be much worse  —  Twice in the past month, National Security Agency cyberweapons stolen from its arsenal have been turned against two very different partners …
Matt Suiche / Comae Technologies:
Malware spreading in recent outbreak is not ransomware, as “Petya” had been altered to wipe and destroy system memory, suggesting a nation state was behind it
Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
Nutanix announces strategic partnership with Google Cloud and unveils new tools for hybrid cloud management  —  Google Cloud and Nutanix joint customers will be able to manage on-premises and public cloud infrastructure as one unified service.  —  Nutanix and Google have formed …
Emily Chang / Bloomberg:
Ann Lai, a former principal at Binary Capital, sues firm for harassment by Justin Caldbeck following her resignation  —  Co-founder Justin Caldbeck left after reports of harassment  —  Ann Lai says Caldbeck pressured her after she left firm  —  A former employee is suing Binary Capital LLC …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google officially debuts its internal Area 120 startup incubator and announces a VR advertising project called Advr aimed at testing formats  —  Google today is more formally taking the wraps off its internal incubator, Area 120, with the launch of a dedicated website, alongside the launch …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:10 AM ET, June 29, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Benjamin Mullin / Poynter:
The New York Times editorial staff is planning a 15-minute walkout today at 3pm to protest pending newsroom cuts

Alexios Mantzarlis / Poynter:
Poynter receives a $1.3M grant from the Omidyar Network and Open Society Foundations to expand its International Fact-Checking Network

Daniel Holloway / Variety:
Source: MTV News restructures to focus on short-form video, cutting about a dozen jobs as it shifts from long-form journalism, adding video staff

More News

Earlier Picks

Tom Warren / The Verge:
iOS 11 on iPad Pro falls short of being a laptop replacement due to lack of precise pointer input, but side-by-side view and multitasking are getting better
Steve Lohr / New York Times:
A look at “new-collar” tech-focused jobs, supported by big firms like Microsoft and IBM, that aim to provide skills to workers without college degrees in the US
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Google Photos begins rolling out new suggested sharing features, including dedicated in-app sharing tab and optional automatic sharing
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor