|Jeff John Roberts / Fortune:
|Brian Crecente / Polygon:
|Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
|New York Times:
|Matt Suiche / Comae Technologies:
|Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
|Jeremy Winter / The Official Microsoft Blog:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Michael Brown / TechHive:
|Dani Deahl / The Verge:
|Connie Loizos / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:00 AM ET, June 29, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Joseph Cox / Motherboard:
|Kevin Roose / New York Times:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Ben Thompson / Stratechery:
|Steve Lohr / New York Times:
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
|Lulu Yilun Chen / Bloomberg:
|Makiko Yamazaki / Reuters: