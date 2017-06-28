Open Links In New Tab
June 28, 2017, 3:01 AM
Russell Brandom / The Verge:
Ransomware attack spreads to orgs in Britain, US, and Europe, including ad firm WPP, Chernobyl power plant, shipping giant Maersk, US hospital, Merck, more  —  A major ransomware attack has brought businesses to a close throughout Europe, in an infection reminiscent of last month's WannaCry attack.
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Experts from Eset and Recorded Future say today's ransomware scans systems for passwords to send to server, uses NSA “EternalBlue” exploit, is “Petya” variant  —  Like earlier ransomware worm, new attacks use potent exploit stolen from the NSA.
Jon Henley / The Guardian:
Ransomware attack affecting Windows machines hits Russian oil giant Rosneft, many Ukrainian banks, Ukrainian firms and utilities including state power service
Dan Primack / Axios:
Source: Lightspeed asked Stitch Fix CEO to sign non-disparagement agreement after she complained about then-board member and Lightspeed partner Justin Caldbeck  —  When Stitch Fix founder Katrina Lake told Lightspeed Venture Partners, an early investor in her company, that (then) …
Harry McCracken / Fast Company:
As Facebook reaches the 2B MAUs milestone, a look at its growth strategy over the years with interview of VPs of growth, growth marketing, social good, others  —  Facebook's growth team has a methodical approach to understanding what new users want and a surprisingly broad mandate.
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
You can now request an Uber ride for people without a smartphone or Uber account, making it easier to help seniors  —  Uber is adding a new feature that lets you specify someone else in your phone's contact book as the rider for the trip.  It was always possible to hail a ride …
EU Press Room:
European Commission fines Google €2.42B for abusing search engine dominance by promoting own shopping service, gives 90 days to end conduct or face penalties  —  The European Commission has fined Google €2.42 billion for breaching EU antitrust rules.
 

Jeremy Barr / Hollywood Reporter:
Axel Springer and Murdoch's News Corp applaud EU Commission's fine of $2.7B against Google for abusing search engine dominance

Ben Jacobs / The Guardian:
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders urges everyone to watch an anti-CNN video by James O'Keefe, adding “whether it's accurate or not, I don't know”

Peter Kafka / Recode:
NBCUniversal to offer $50 Premier League Pass in US starting in August with live streams of 130 soccer games, no cable subscription required

Wall Street Journal:
Sources: refurbished Galaxy Note 7 “Fandom Edition” initially launching in South Korea on July 7
